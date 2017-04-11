Utah gymnastics: Utes’ MyKayla Skinner has always soared; now she’s having fun, too

Ranked No. 2, Skinner may become Utah's first NCAA all-around champion since Theresa Kulikowski in 1999. Such a four-event achievement would complete one of the best years in school history, after a summer when Skinner barely missed making the U.S. Olympic team (that's a long story) and a season when she was overlooked in the coaches' voting for the Pac-12 Conference's gymnast of the year award (a longer story).

'This is my journey' • She's not an ordinary freshman, at age 20. Skinner soon may become known as Utah's top performer ever, long before her senior year. "My biggest fear for MyKayla is she will get too bored," said Pac-12 Networks analyst Samantha Peszek. "I'm curious to see how she can keep college gymnastics exciting for herself and stay motivated. I can't imagine what she's going to accomplish in the next three years."

Having come from elite-level international gymnastics, where fans scrutinize everything from her social media accounts to her celebration after a successful vault, Skinner is used to blocking out detractors and performing well. "I've just got to work on myself and do what I want," she said in her usual, breathless style of speaking, "because this is my journey, not yours, and I'm going to do what I want to do and excel and be part of this team and just enjoy myself for once."

Ute junior Tiffani Lewis, who was the Pac-12's reigning floor exercise champion before Skinner arrived on campus, described her teammate's approach: "I'm just going to go out and do the best that I can do and make everybody watch me."

Lewis added, "She's having a lot more fun with it, rather than putting so much pressure on herself."

It makes sense, how a gymnast who in essence became the sixth member of the "Final Five," the American team that dominated the 2016 Olympic meet in Rio de Janeiro, would thrive in college. But that doesn't always happen.

Some athletes "are so beat up by the time they get there, they can't do all-around [competition] anymore," said Lisa Spini, Skinner's coach at Desert Lights Gymnastics in Arizona.

In addition to the regimen of weekly meets in college, the scoring method flusters some international gymnasts. They're accustomed to a system that rewards high difficulty, unlike the 10.0 scoring limit in college that emphasizes execution.

College gymnastics is "almost a different sport," said Peszek, a 2008 Olympian who competed for UCLA.

Some combination of Spini's preparation and the work of Ute co-coaches Megan Marsden and Tom Farden has worked for Skinner. "We were able to pick and choose some of her best skills that were the cleanest," Marsden said.

The collegiate environment, in contrast to cutthroat international competition, is refreshing to Skinner.

"She's loving it," said her mother, Kym. "She's able to go out there and really have fun. … We've just seen big changes in her."

Growing by leaps and bounds — literally • Skinner's life story begins at birth, with doctors having to revive the child upon delivery. "She just came in as a fighter," her mother likes to say, while also labeling her "a very, very, very sweet girl."