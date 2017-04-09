NHL: Playoffs open Wednesday with five series starting

A look at the NHL playoffs that begin Wednesday:
WHO'S PLAYING
EAST: The NHL-leading Washington Capitals face the Toronto Maple Leafs and the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins have home-ice advantage against the rival Columbus Blue Jackets on the Metropolitan Division side. On the Atlantic side, the division champion Montreal Canadiens face the wild-card New York Rangers, and the Ottawa Senators have home ice against the Boston Bruins.
West: The Central Division champion Chicago Blackhawks open against the wild-card Nashville Predators, and the Minnesota Wild have home-ice advantage against former coach Mike Yeo and the St. Louis Blues. On the Pacific side, the division champion Anaheim Ducks face the wild-card Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers have home ice against the defending Western Conference champion San Jose Sharks.