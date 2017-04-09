NBA: Oakley set for day in court in wake of MSG arrest

Oakley was charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of criminal trespass. He is accused of striking one security guard in the face with a closed fist, and when two other people tried to intervene, both were pushed and received cuts.

He is due in court Tuesday.

Oakley was set to travel to Chicago and attend Sunday's service for former Bulls executive Jerry Krause and return to New York on Monday.

The 53-year-old Oakley played for the Knicks from 1988-98, helping them reach the NBA Finals, but has a splintered relationship with the team because of his criticism of owner James Dolan.

Dolan lifted Oakley's ban from MSG shortly after meeting with Oakley and NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Oakley, known as candid, unfiltered and Michael Jordan's de facto bodyguard, said nothing was really settled in the meeting.

So the looming question remains: What will it take to get Oakley back at MSG for a Knicks game?

"That's the million dollar question. I don't know," Oakley said. "Right now, we're trying to get closure. Why was there a ban? Why do I have three assault cases? I want to get all that settled. That's the most important thing right now. It's not about the ban or going to the Garden. It's about going to the next step."

Oakley said he was still unsure why the fracas went down at MSG. Oakley maintains he did nothing wrong before arena security approached him just a few rows behind Dolan. Oakley was no longer comped tickets or invited to official team functions, though he attended a few times a year when he bought his own tickets. He was there only a matter of minutes before the altercation that included him hitting one security guard in the face and shoving at least one other before he was dragged away and handcuffed.

"I hope we can come to an understanding, and get to the point of, 'why?'" Oakley said.

Dolan later suggested on ESPN New York that the former player "has a problem with anger. He's both physically and verbally abusive. He may have a problem with alcohol. We don't know."

Oakley denied having anger or substance abuse issues.

"I've shown none of that stuff he's talked about," he said. "There's nothing that can tell him I have any of the things that he's talking about in my life. He's said this three or four times to different people. It's his way of trying to throw people under the bus ."

NBA stars and fans publicly supported the former tough guy enforcer, who instigated a few feuds and flagrant fouls in his prime. Knicks fans chanted "Free Charles Oakley!" Cavaliers star LeBron James quipped, "Charles Oakley for president."

"Nobody had to go to bat for me. You think of all the people who went to bat for me, they know I'm a true gentleman guy at all times," he said.