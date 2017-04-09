Bees: Isotopes hold off Salt Lake, 8-5

The Salt Lake Bees never led after allowing two runs in the first inning Sunday on the way to an 8-5 loss at Albuquerque.

The Bees tied the score at 2-2 in the third and 5-5 in the sixth before the Isotopes (3-1) pulled ahead for good in the seventh as Mike Tauchman doubled off Jose Valdez to bring in a run. Albuquerque added two more runs in the eighth.

Valdez (0-1) took the loss for the Bees (1-3) while Jerry Vasto (1-0) got the win with a 11⁄3 scoreless innings of relief.

Salt Lake loaded the bases in the ninth with one out, but Isotopes pitcher Matt Carasiti recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat. Dustin Ackley collected three hits to lead the Bees offense, while Shane Robinson drove in two runs and Kaleb Cowart hit his first home run of the year.