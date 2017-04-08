Boxing: Manny Pacquiao to fight Jeff Horn in Brisbane on July 2

"Pacquiao and his managers sound a bit confident and cocky," Horn, who fought at the London Olympics in 2012, said at the press conference which Pacquiao did not attend.

"It's like 'we will just take this fight, come to Brisbane, knock over Jeff Horn, make their millions and go do the Khan fight'. I hope he keeps feeling that way."

Horn said he may be not well-known but believed the Pacquiao fight would let him make a name for himself.

"Amir Khan is a big name even though he has been knocked out so many times," Horn said. "But this is my chance to make a name for myself."

"I never thought Pacquiao would still be around when I got my world title shot. He is getting a bit older, I am still young. I am ready to take this shot and I am ready to take it off Pacquiao."

The world title fight was secured by the Queensland state government and the city of Brisbane.

"Up to 55,000 boxing fans from across Australia and the world are expected to fill Suncorp Stadium to see the local teacher taking on one of the biggest names in boxing history, on his home turf," said Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

"The match is a highlight on the state's major events calendar and is set to deliver an economic boost to the city."