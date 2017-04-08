Running: Man journeys from living under a bridge to Boston Marathon

"I can give you many low points. That's the thing about addiction," Dwyer says. "If you don't do something about it, the low point you've reached — it'll go lower."

Born in Dorchester, Massachusetts, Dwyer was the youngest of three children. His sister, Barbara, was seven years older and his brother, Billy, was five years older.

His parents divorced when he was about 6, and his mother, Frances, moved with Danny and Billy to Los Angeles.

While she worked several jobs over next two years, her sons became latchkey kids. They often hung out with older kids near their home in a poorer area of town. Those kids introduced him to marijuana.

"It's pretty wild when you think about it," Dwyer said. "To be out until 1 o'clock in the morning, skateboarding on a school night, smoking marijuana. To then being in second grade the next day practicing penmanship."

Four years later they returned to Massachusetts, but alcohol, marijuana and cocaine stayed part of Dwyer's life.

His mother sent him to live with his father, William, and he attended an all-boys Catholic high school where he was exposed to people working toward college.

Though he was still smoking pot and drinking, he entered the Air Force National Guard out of high school.

He struggled on and off for a few years, but had completely put everything down by 1988 when he went active-duty Army. It offered him a combat medic position and he was assigned to the prestigious 10th Mountain Division in Ft. Drum, New York.

No one suspected anything about his past drug use.

"They ask you. You say no," Dwyer said. "You do what you have to do."

Out of the Army and still sober in 1996, he spent three years working for the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department before being called by the Boston Police Academy.

During a training session he partially tore his ACL and was put on painkillers. Still, he graduated at the top of his class for physical fitness.

Then everything changed.

Assigned to the plain-clothes division even before his probationary year was complete, he injured his knee again chasing a suspect. Unable to walk, he was taken to the hospital and treated with painkillers OxyContin and Percocet.