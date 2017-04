Masters: Sergio Garcia’s bank shot sets up big Sunday at Augusta National

Garcia's favorable outcome on No. 13 required less of a miracle, but he'll take it. Anyone looking for a sign that this might be his time to win, in his 71st consecutive appearance in a major over 19 seasons, could only latch onto that sequence of events.

"Fortunately for me, that bank seems to be a tiny bit longer this year, which is nice," Garcia said. "... I've definitely had some good breaks throughout all three rounds."

One way or another, more good stuff is coming Sunday afternoon. Garcia of Spain and Rose, the 2013 U.S. Open champion and reigning Olympic gold medalist from England, will play in the final twosome. They'll follow the pairing of American stars Rickie Fowler, who's one stroke behind, and Jordan Spieth, the 2015 Masters winner, who's another shot back.

"After the first round, I couldn't ask for much better than this," Spieth said, referencing his opening 75 that included a 9 on No. 15.

He also could have been speaking for golf fans worldwide. Nobody really thought Charley Hoffman would run away after he opened with a 65 for a four-stroke lead. Even so, the 81st Masters is getting better than just about anyone could have wished.

Hoffman remains in the mix, tied with Spieth and Ryan Moore at 4 under, even after hitting his tee shot into the water and double-bogeying the par-3 No. 16.

Yet the winner almost certainly has to come from this foursome: Garcia, Rose, Fowler and Spieth. That creates a nice list of potential champions' stories, in a Masters that lost No. 1-ranked Dustin Johnson to an injury-related withdrawal and absorbed the fades of some well-known contenders Saturday.

Rose played well enough to win two years ago, shooting 14 under, except Spieth blitzed everybody with an 18-under total. Rose became Saturday's biggest mover with a 5-under 67 that featured six birdies on the last 11 holes.

"This is a place I dearly love, and I would dearly love to be part of the history here," Rose said.

Fowler joins Spieth in the rising generation of U.S. talent, with a Players Championship victory among his credentials. "We'll try and pull the best out of one another," Fowler said. "It's always fun when you're playing with one of your good buddies."

Garcia and Rose also are friends. Amid all of the possibilities, it is natural to frame Sunday as Garcia's major opportunity. At age 37, with 21 tournament titles between the PGA and European Tour, he was an afterthought when the week began. Masters rookie Jon Rahm fielded questions about Augusta National's Spanish vibe with Jose Maria Olazabal and the late Seve Ballesteros as two-time winners, and nobody mentioned Garcia.

Yet here he is, playing steadily with rounds of 71-69-70. Another score in that range should give him a chance to win Sunday, on what would have been Ballesteros' 60th birthday.

