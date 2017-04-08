Masters: Daniel Summerhays unhappy with third-round 75

Augusta, Ga. • Daniel Summerhays posted a second consecutive 75 in the Masters, but his Saturday performance was relatively worse than Friday's effort.

That's because the third-round conditions at Augusta National Golf Club were ideal, unlike the challenges created by the wind in the first two rounds.

Summerhays, a former Davis High School and BYU golfer, stands 8 over par for the tournament, tied for 44th place. He made five bogeys and two birdies Saturday.

After his second birdie of the week on the par-3 No. 12 and a two-putt birdie on the par-5 No. 13, he launched a series of wayward drives. He bogeyed the par-4 No. 14 from the trees on the left side and then three-putted on the par-3 No. 16 for another bogey. He saved pars on Nos. 17 and 18 from difficult positions, but the wobbly finish left him disappointed.