Quantcast
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Masters: Daniel Summerhays unhappy with third-round 75

By connect
First Published      Updated 7 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (2)

Augusta, Ga. • Daniel Summerhays posted a second consecutive 75 in the Masters, but his Saturday performance was relatively worse than Friday's effort.

That's because the third-round conditions at Augusta National Golf Club were ideal, unlike the challenges created by the wind in the first two rounds.

Summerhays, a former Davis High School and BYU golfer, stands 8 over par for the tournament, tied for 44th place. He made five bogeys and two birdies Saturday.

After his second birdie of the week on the par-3 No. 12 and a two-putt birdie on the par-5 No. 13, he launched a series of wayward drives. He bogeyed the par-4 No. 14 from the trees on the left side and then three-putted on the par-3 No. 16 for another bogey. He saved pars on Nos. 17 and 18 from difficult positions, but the wobbly finish left him disappointed.

Imprecise iron shots led to bogeys on three of the first six holes, then driving became a problem on the back nine. Summerhays had hit 23 of 28 fairways through two rounds, but did so only five times Saturday.

Summerhays has made the 36-hole cut in all six appearances in major tournaments as a PGA Tour member, including four in the past 10 months. His worst finish is a tie for 59th place in the British Open; 53 players made the cut in the Masters.

Summerhays, who played with Adam Hadwin of Canada in the third round, likely will be paired with him again Sunday, teeing off at about 9:10 a.m. MDT.

 

AT A GLANCE

Recapping the round: Daniel Summerhays

BEST HOLE » aslkfja;sldkfj la;ksjdf al;ksdjf l;askdjf l;kajsdf ;lakjsdf la;ksdjf als;dkfj al;skdjf ;lsakjfds al;skdjf a;lskdjf;alksdjf as;dlfkj asdl;fjk al;skdfj asl;dkfj a;lskdfja;lsdkfj al;sdkfjal;sdkfj a;lksdjf as;ldfjk

WORST HOLE » aslkfja;sldkfj la;ksjdf al;ksdjf l;askdjf l;kajsdf ;lakjsdf la;ksdjf als;dkfj al;skdjf ;lsakjfds al;skdjf a;lskdjf;alksdjf as;dlfkj asdl;fjk al;skdfj asl;dkfj a;lskdfja;lsdkfj al;sdkfjal;sdkfj a;lksdjf as;ldfjk

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()