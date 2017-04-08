RSL notes: Youngster Acosta makes MLS debut in start vs. Vancouver

Sandy • The tumultuous start to 2017 continued to provide the deepest portions of Real Salt Lake's depth chart a shot at opportunity. This time it was the youngest player on the first-team roster, 19-year-old Danilo Acosta, who made his Major League Soccer debut Saturday at right back against the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Acosta, who was born in Honduras, but lived in Salt Lake City before attending RSL's Arizona-based academy, became a staple with the U.S. U-20 national team during the CONCACAF U-20 World Cup tournament in Costa Rica last month. Despite coming up in the RSL academy as a center back and holding midfielder, Acosta featured at left back for the U.S. during its run to World Cup qualifying. He scored the game-winning penalty kick in the final against Honduras.