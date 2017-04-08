RSL notes: Youngster Acosta makes MLS debut in start vs. Vancouver

Acosta became the eighth player to make his RSL debut in 2017. With his start against Vancouver, he also becomes the seventh homegrown player out of eight on the first-team roster to have MLS experience.

As injuries continue to plague RSL, 24 out of 27 players on the roster have made appearances in 2017. Only Justen Glad (knee injury), rookie Reagan Dunk and goalkeeper Lalo Fernandez have yet to see MLS minutes this season.

Plata returns to the XI

For the first time since the season opener against Toronto FC on March 4, Joao Plata was in the RSL starting lineup Saturday night. The 25-year-old forward missed nearly a month with a hip injury he picked up in the second week of the season. The Ecuadorian striker returned to action last week as a second-half substitute in the 4-2 loss at Minnesota United.

Old Red Bulls reunite

In his RSL coaching debut, Mike Petke faced up against an old pal in Vancouver coach Carl Robinson. The two were teammates with the New York Red Bulls in 2010 and later members of the coaching staff together the following season.

