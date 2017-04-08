State colleges: Top-ranked Oregon State baseball team beats Utah 5-4 on walk-off sacrifice fly in 16th inning

Utah starter Riley Ottesen held the Beavers to three runs on seven hits with two strikeouts over seven innings.

Both teams had 10 hits. Utah stranded 15 runners on base in the game while the Beavers left nine.

BYU 5, Pacific 2 • In Stockton, Calif., BYU left-hander Hayden Rogers held Pacific to one run on seven hits over six innings, and the Cougars took advantage of four Tigers errors, scoring four unearned runs, to complete a three-game West Coast Conference sweep. BYU's Keaton Cenatiempo earned his team-leading fourth save, slamming the door on the Tigers in the final three innings, retiring the side in order in the seventh and eighth innings.

Tanner Chauncey got BYU's first hit of the day in the fourth inning with a single that scored Brennon Anderson. Anderson had drawn a walk and advanced to third on a failed pickoff attempt at first. Chauncey's single extended his hitting streak to a team-leading eight games, but was one of only six hits, all singles, garnered by the Cougars (17-12, 7-2 WCC).

Utah Valley 11, Incarnate Word 8 • In Orem, the Wolverines scored eight runs in the fourth inning to take a 10-1 lead, then held off the Cardinals for the win. Jackson Overlund had a pair of doubles and drove in four runs for Utah Valley (11-19), which won the nonconference series 2-1.

Utah Valley's Marco Briones tossed 32⁄3 scoreless innings in relief to pick up the win in his first decision of the season.

The Cardinals (15-18) scored five in the fifth and two more in the ninth to make the game close.

Dixie State 6, Academy of Art 2 • In St. George, Drew McLaughlin had two hits, including a double, and made a diving catch in the infield as the Trailblazers completed a four-game sweep of the Urban Knights in a Pacific West Conference series. DSU improved to 29-9 overall and 18-6 in the PacWest.

Softball

Utah 12, California 2 • Kelly Martinez slugged a pair of home runs, including her second game-ending grand slam of the season, and the 15th-ranked Utes totaled four homers as they hammered the Golden Bears in five innings at Dumke Family Stadium.

Alyssa Barrera and Hannah Flippen also left the yard for Utah (26-7), which had its most home runs since knocking six out of the park vs. Southern Utah in 2012.