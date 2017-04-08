Prep sports: This week’s standout performers and key numbers

Each week, the TribPreps staff will choose standout performers and key numbers from the previous week's action in Utah and showcase them. Here are this week's picks.

Brock Beckstrom

The Spanish Fork senior has been wheeling and dealing this season. He picked up his fifth win (5-0) on the mound in the Dons' sweep of Salem Hills on Thursday. The Dons have won five straight games and have a one-game lead atop the ultra competitive Region 8 baseball standings.

Brianna St. Clair

If there was a Cy Young award for prep softball, the Desert Hills standout would be the frontrunner. The Thunder are 17-1 this season. St. Clair is 17-1 in the circle. That's pretty good. Not to mention her ERA is 0.99. Oh, and one more thing: She's only a junior.

Beamer Wilcken

Murray is 7-0 this season, and a huge reason for the Spartans success is the Spartans. Not only does the senior have one of the coolest names in the state — he's also the BMW of Murray's offensive attack. He has registered nine goals this season, five more than any of his teammates.

28

Providence Hall beat Layton Christian by four touchdowns in baseball. The final score appears to be a typo at first glance, but the Patriots did down the Eagles 28-0 in five innnings, and that's including a scoreless third inning. Providence Hall plated 12 runs in the first and racked up 19 hits in the win.

10

The defending baseball champions in Class 4A are on a roll. Timpanogos' winning streak reached double figures at 10 games when it completed a two-game sweep of Alta. The Timberwolves outscored the Hawks 20-3 in the two games.

6

Region 5 is shaping up to be an interesting race in baseball. Six of the seven teams are hovering around the .500 winning percentage mark. Those six teams are all fairly even in the region standings, too, which means six teams are actively competiting for four playoff spots without a clear favorite.

