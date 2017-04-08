Tony Jones: Dennis Lindsey’s evidence on official non-calls was right move for Jazz

Lindsey is to be commended for what he said. He didn't go on an emotional rant, instead backing his claims with hard data. He stuck up for his team, for which players and coaches expressed appreciation, and he became the buffer between the NBA and coach Quin Snyder. In that sense, Lindsey played this perfectly.

At the same time, it still may not an impact.

The NBA's unwritten rulebook on officiating reads something like this: Veteran teams get the calls, and the young teams wait their turn. It's been that way for decades, and it won't change anytime soon.

And it's something the Jazz are going to have to play through, when they likely face the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the postseason. The Clippers feature Chris Paul, who's long been one of the best point guards in the NBA. They feature Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. They feature J.J. Redick and even the likes of Paul Pierce, Raymond Felton and Jamal Crawford.

Sure, Utah will trot out George Hill, Joe Johnson and Boris Diaw, three veterans who have helped elevate the Jazz to their current position. But a significant portion of the Jazz rotation — Gordon Hayward, Rodney Hood, Derrick Favors, Joe Ingles, Rudy Gobert, Dante Exum — will either be in their first playoffs, or their first playoffs as main guys.

The NBA's history is littered with teams who have had to wait their turn when it comes to officiating, which correlates to winning. Before they became the Bad Boys, the Detroit Pistons had to endure years of heartbreak at the hands of Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics.

Before they became the NBA's most celebrated modern dynasty, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls had to learn how to get through the Bad Boys. Before Shaq and Kobe became Shaq and Kobe with the Los Angeles Lakers, they were humbled by the Utah Jazz.

And, hey — the name Dick Bavetta is still considered dirty language around Utah, 20 years later, after a certain non-call against Michael Jordan.

In the postseason, officiating plays a role because the margin between winning and losing is so slim, and there are few lopsided matchups once the playoffs begin.

So a foul call here, a charge call there, a blown whistle here — they all matter. Rightly or wrongly, the team with the most breaks from the officials is the team that has the chance to be on the right side of the free-throw game.

The Jazz aren't there, yet. Exum is one of the most harshly officiated players in the league, one of the guys where the whistle blows on the slightest hint of contact. And that should concern Jazz fans because his ability to defend can help Utah against the Clippers.

On the other hand, Hayward's getting calls this season that he hasn't gotten his entire career. Compared to the rest of the league, the Jazz are a mild bunch when it comes to the officials. In part, that's because Lindsey chose to do the fighting for the organization, instead of the players and the coaches. It was certainly the right move.

Time will tell if it pays off.

