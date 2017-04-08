Quantcast
Tony Jones: Dennis Lindsey’s evidence on official non-calls was right move for Jazz

This week, Utah Jazz General Manager Dennis Lindsey went public on concerns with how his team has been officiated, both this season and in past ones.

It was a calculated move, as Lindsey presented numerical evidence over a three-year period in a podcast with The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski released on Thursday. The Jazz begin the NBA playoffs in a week, so the timing wasn't a coincidence. And Wojnarowski is the NBA's most recognized journalist with the largest platform, so it made sense for Lindsey to voice his opinion there, because so many of the right people are sure to be listening.

Lindsey is to be commended for what he said. He didn't go on an emotional rant, instead backing his claims with hard data. He stuck up for his team, for which players and coaches expressed appreciation, and he became the buffer between the NBA and coach Quin Snyder. In that sense, Lindsey played this perfectly.

At the same time, it still may not an impact.

The NBA's unwritten rulebook on officiating reads something like this: Veteran teams get the calls, and the young teams wait their turn. It's been that way for decades, and it won't change anytime soon.

And it's something the Jazz are going to have to play through, when they likely face the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the postseason. The Clippers feature Chris Paul, who's long been one of the best point guards in the NBA. They feature Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. They feature J.J. Redick and even the likes of Paul Pierce, Raymond Felton and Jamal Crawford.

Sure, Utah will trot out George Hill, Joe Johnson and Boris Diaw, three veterans who have helped elevate the Jazz to their current position. But a significant portion of the Jazz rotation — Gordon Hayward, Rodney Hood, Derrick Favors, Joe Ingles, Rudy Gobert, Dante Exum — will either be in their first playoffs, or their first playoffs as main guys.

The NBA's history is littered with teams who have had to wait their turn when it comes to officiating, which correlates to winning. Before they became the Bad Boys, the Detroit Pistons had to endure years of heartbreak at the hands of Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics.

Before they became the NBA's most celebrated modern dynasty, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls had to learn how to get through the Bad Boys. Before Shaq and Kobe became Shaq and Kobe with the Los Angeles Lakers, they were humbled by the Utah Jazz.

And, hey — the name Dick Bavetta is still considered dirty language around Utah, 20 years later, after a certain non-call against Michael Jordan.

In the postseason, officiating plays a role because the margin between winning and losing is so slim, and there are few lopsided matchups once the playoffs begin.

So a foul call here, a charge call there, a blown whistle here — they all matter. Rightly or wrongly, the team with the most breaks from the officials is the team that has the chance to be on the right side of the free-throw game.

The Jazz aren't there, yet. Exum is one of the most harshly officiated players in the league, one of the guys where the whistle blows on the slightest hint of contact. And that should concern Jazz fans because his ability to defend can help Utah against the Clippers.

On the other hand, Hayward's getting calls this season that he hasn't gotten his entire career. Compared to the rest of the league, the Jazz are a mild bunch when it comes to the officials. In part, that's because Lindsey chose to do the fighting for the organization, instead of the players and the coaches. It was certainly the right move.

Time will tell if it pays off.

tjones@sltrib.com

Twitter: @tribjazz

 

AT A GLANCE

NBA Power Rankings

1. Golden State Warriors » Remember when they were supposedly struggling? Yeah. That was fun. Warriors have won 13 straight.

2. San Antonio Spurs » With No. 2 seed in the West locked up, they have nothing left to play for. Losing to the Lakers is proof.

3. Houston Rockets » Only question remaining in regular season is whether James Harden can fend off Russell Westbrook for MVP.

4. Cleveland Cavaliers » Have won four straight, and re-asserted control over the East with a dominant win at the Boston Celtics.

5. Utah Jazz » Have played 13 games this season with their preferred starting lineup. Imagine if they had been fully healthy

6. Boston Celtics » Wednesday night’s loss to Cleveland not withstanding, the Celtics have been excellent this season.

7. Los Angeles Clippers » Have won four straight as of Friday, and looking more like the Clippers we saw at beginning of the season.

8. Toronto Raptors » They got really, really mad at Indiana’s Lance Stephenson. It was funny and scary at the same time.

9. Washington Wizards » Last week’s trip out West hurt them, with losses to the Clippers, Jazz and Warriors.

10. Oklahoma City Thunder » Rusell Westbrook will break Oscar Robertson’s triple-double record, one of the NBA’s most hallowed.

11. Memphis Grizzlies » We’re almost locked into Spurs-Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs. That promises to be, uh, physical.

12. Milwaukee Bucks » If I coached one of the top four seeds in the East, this is the team I don’t want to play in the first round.

13. Atlanta Hawks » They’ve got Paul Millsap back, so there is that. But we didn’t see them in a fight for the seventh spot in the East.

14. Portland Trail Blazers » Josef Nurkic’s injury really comes at a bad time for them. He completed this team with an inside presence.

15. Chicago Bulls » Dwyane Wade is coming back. But is that a good thing? The Bulls have been better without him.

16. Miami Heat » James Johnson (12.8 points per game, 4.9 rebounds per game) has developed into a very good player for them.

17. Indiana Pacers » Lance Stephenson’s energy and ‘crazy’ gives them a shot in the arm. But can it carry them into the postseason?

18. Denver Nuggets » A tough schedule to close the season while fighting Portland for the eighth spot in the Western Conference.

19. Charlotte Hornets » Tough blow, as they lose key assistant Patrick Ewing, who becomes the new coach of the Georgetown Hoyas.

20. New Orleans Pelicans » Going to need wing help this offseason to go with Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins in the post.

21. Detroit Pistons » Definitely in the running for the most disappointing team in the NBA this season.

22. Minnesota Timberwolves » Have tailed off since a hot start following the all-star break.

23. Dallas Mavericks » Are focusing on finishing the season strong and have publicly said tanking for a better draft pick is a no-no.

24. New York Knicks » Carmelo Anthony said he will meet with Knicks brass following the season. A plan for his future must emerge.

25. Sacramento Kings » Shooting guard Ben McLemore has had a strong close to the season, which is encouraging for Sacramento.

26. Philadelphia 76ers » Will Dario Saric win Rookie of the Year? He probably should in one man’s opinion.

27. Orlando Magic » When social media goes wrong: Their offseason plan slips out in a Twitter photo featuring Patricio Garino.

28. Los Angeles Lakers » Wednesday’s win over the Spurs could cost them their lottery pick, as it’s top-3 protected, or it’s Philly’s.

29. Phoenix Suns » The first team this season to truly challenge the Brooklyn Nets for the title of ‘Worst team in the NBA.’

30. Brooklyn Nets » On a season-high three game win streak as of Thursday night. No, really. Three games is their best all season.

