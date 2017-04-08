Tony Jones: Dennis Lindsey’s evidence on official non-calls was right move for Jazz

NBA Power Rankings
1. Golden State Warriors » Remember when they were supposedly struggling? Yeah. That was fun. Warriors have won 13 straight.
2. San Antonio Spurs » With No. 2 seed in the West locked up, they have nothing left to play for. Losing to the Lakers is proof.
3. Houston Rockets » Only question remaining in regular season is whether James Harden can fend off Russell Westbrook for MVP.
4. Cleveland Cavaliers » Have won four straight, and re-asserted control over the East with a dominant win at the Boston Celtics.
5. Utah Jazz » Have played 13 games this season with their preferred starting lineup. Imagine if they had been fully healthy
6. Boston Celtics » Wednesday night’s loss to Cleveland not withstanding, the Celtics have been excellent this season.
7. Los Angeles Clippers » Have won four straight as of Friday, and looking more like the Clippers we saw at beginning of the season.
8. Toronto Raptors » They got really, really mad at Indiana’s Lance Stephenson. It was funny and scary at the same time.
9. Washington Wizards » Last week’s trip out West hurt them, with losses to the Clippers, Jazz and Warriors.
10. Oklahoma City Thunder » Rusell Westbrook will break Oscar Robertson’s triple-double record, one of the NBA’s most hallowed.
11. Memphis Grizzlies » We’re almost locked into Spurs-Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs. That promises to be, uh, physical.
12. Milwaukee Bucks » If I coached one of the top four seeds in the East, this is the team I don’t want to play in the first round.
13. Atlanta Hawks » They’ve got Paul Millsap back, so there is that. But we didn’t see them in a fight for the seventh spot in the East.
14. Portland Trail Blazers » Josef Nurkic’s injury really comes at a bad time for them. He completed this team with an inside presence.
15. Chicago Bulls » Dwyane Wade is coming back. But is that a good thing? The Bulls have been better without him.
16. Miami Heat » James Johnson (12.8 points per game, 4.9 rebounds per game) has developed into a very good player for them.
17. Indiana Pacers » Lance Stephenson’s energy and ‘crazy’ gives them a shot in the arm. But can it carry them into the postseason?
18. Denver Nuggets » A tough schedule to close the season while fighting Portland for the eighth spot in the Western Conference.
19. Charlotte Hornets » Tough blow, as they lose key assistant Patrick Ewing, who becomes the new coach of the Georgetown Hoyas.
20. New Orleans Pelicans » Going to need wing help this offseason to go with Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins in the post.
21. Detroit Pistons » Definitely in the running for the most disappointing team in the NBA this season.
22. Minnesota Timberwolves » Have tailed off since a hot start following the all-star break.
23. Dallas Mavericks » Are focusing on finishing the season strong and have publicly said tanking for a better draft pick is a no-no.
24. New York Knicks » Carmelo Anthony said he will meet with Knicks brass following the season. A plan for his future must emerge.
25. Sacramento Kings » Shooting guard Ben McLemore has had a strong close to the season, which is encouraging for Sacramento.
26. Philadelphia 76ers » Will Dario Saric win Rookie of the Year? He probably should in one man’s opinion.
27. Orlando Magic » When social media goes wrong: Their offseason plan slips out in a Twitter photo featuring Patricio Garino.
28. Los Angeles Lakers » Wednesday’s win over the Spurs could cost them their lottery pick, as it’s top-3 protected, or it’s Philly’s.
29. Phoenix Suns » The first team this season to truly challenge the Brooklyn Nets for the title of ‘Worst team in the NBA.’
30. Brooklyn Nets » On a season-high three game win streak as of Thursday night. No, really. Three games is their best all season.