College football: Virginia admits 32 recruiting violations under Bronco Mendenhall

The University of Virginia announced Friday that it has self-reported 32 NCAA violations involving impermissible contact between its football assistant coaches and recruits. In a news release, the school said the sheer number of violations elevated the overall wrongdoing to Level II status, which in NCAA parlance denotes a "significant breach of conduct" that intends to give the school "more than a minimal but less than a substantial or extensive" advantage.
According to the school, the violations took place over a two-week period in April and May of 2016 — around four months after Virginia hired former BYU coach Bronco Mendenhall — and involved Cavaliers assistants posing for photographs with recruits "after a brief greeting." Based on the dates given by Virginia, the contacts took place during a so-called "evaluation period," when coaches are allowed to engage "in off-campus activities designed to assess the academic qualifications and playing ability of prospective student-athletes," according to NCAA bylaws. However, in-person contact with the recruits themselves is prohibited during the evaluation period.