College football: Virginia admits 32 recruiting violations under Bronco Mendenhall

Virginia said it has accepted the following penalties after consulting with the NCAA's enforcement division, some of them self-imposed:

• Public reprimand and $5,000 fine.

• A reduction in the number of allowed off-campus meetings between the Cavaliers' coaches and the recruits in question, from six to four.

• A reduction in the number of spring 2017 recruiting evaluations, from 168 to 150.

• Mandatory rules education about permissible contact for the football team's coaching staff.

"I am disappointed these actions occurred during engagements with prospects and resulted in violations," Mendenhall said in the statement. "It is incumbent upon everyone associated with our program to have a complete understanding of the NCAA bylaws and interpretations and it's my responsibility to ensure that happens. We have already taken steps with our compliance staff to improve our training and rules education to ensure we meet that standard. It is our goal to operate at the highest level of compliance to support the University and positively represent our students, faculty, staff, alumni, supporters and community."