State colleges: Utah edges Cal in softball, 7-6

Miranda Viramontes (9-1) earned the win, allowing two hits in 22⁄3 innings.

Utah Valley 6-5, Cal State Bakersfield 2-6 • In Orem, Brittney Vansway went 4 for 4 with four RBIs in Game 1 of the WAC doubleheader, a 6-2 victory for the Wolverines (9-16, 1-4). With a bases-loaded double in the sixth, Vansway became UVU's career RBI leader with 149, surpassing Amanda Perez's mark of 148 set in 2012.

UVU led 5-1 in Game 2 before the Roadrunners (6-24, 1-4) rallied for the 6-5 win.

BYU 8, Loyola Marymount 0 • In Los Angeles, Calif., Caitlyn Larsen Alldredge, Ashley Thompson and Briielle Breland all hit home runs and McKenna Bull pitched her sixth shutout of the season as the No. 22/23 Cougars (25-10, 1-0 WCC) routed the Lions (14-23, 0-1) in six innings.

Men's volleyball

BYU 3, UC Santa Barbara 0 • In Goleta, Calif., junior Ben Patch had 14 kills and nine digs to help the third-ranked Cougars (23-3, 16-2 MPSF) to a 25-22, 25-14, 25-21 sweep of the Gauchos (10-16, 5-13).

Baseball

BYU 12, Pacific 1 • In Stockton, Calif., leadoff hitter Brennon Anderson doubled and drove in three runs to lead the Cougars over the Tigers. Brady Corless (4-0) went six innings, allowing a run on three hits and three walks while striking out six.

Oregon State 5, Utah 4 • In Corvallis Ore., the Utes (12-14, 3-7 Pac-12) scored twice in the eighth for a 4-3 lead, but the top-ranked Beavers (26-1, 10-0) tied it in the bottom of the inning and won the game with a two-out rally in the bottom of the ninth.

Steven Kwan singled to left center off Dylan Drachler (0-2) to drive in pinch runner Preston Jones as the Beavers ran their winning streak to 21 games.