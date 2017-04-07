Utah Jazz: Coach points to Favors as reason for victory

In the moments following Utah's 120-113 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jazz coach Quin Snyder was emphatic about the contribution of Derrick Favors.
"We don't win this game without Derrick," Snyder said.
After sitting out a month with knee pain, Favors played only 16 minutes in Friday night's victory at Vivint Smart Home Arena. But they were vital to the Jazz winning their 49th game of the season and staying a full game ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers in the fight for the fourth spot in the Western Conference.
Favors scored 13 points in those 16 minutes. He grabbed five rebounds and shot 6 of 9 from the field. More importantly, he looked like the old Derrick Favors, the one who tries to dunk everything at the rim. He had five of those against Minnesota, a sign that his knee is truly feeling better. His only non-dunk of the night was a jumper in the lane.