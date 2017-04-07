Quantcast
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Utah Jazz notes: Trey Lyles’ father performs national anthem prior to Jazz-Wolves game

By connect
First Published      Last Updated Apr 07 2017 11:18 pm
Jazz notes » Singer T. Lyles has a new album coming out.
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (29)

The Utah Jazz hope second-year forward Trey Lyles can develop into a consistent threat to make plays and shots from the perimeter.

On Friday, however, it was a different Lyles showing off his range at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Lyles' father, Tom Lyles, kicked things off in Salt Lake City by singing the national anthem before the Jazz-Timberwolves game.

"It's cool, but it's a little nerve-wracking, too, because you know your teammates are going to say something about it," Trey Lyles said before the game.

The elder Lyles, who performs under the name T. Lyles, has recorded a half dozen albums.

"He was really big in Canada when I was little," Trey Lyles said.

Tom Lyles has performed before his son's games before, both while he was in high school and during his lone season at Kentucky.

"It's a great opportunity," the father said. "Then, of course, with my son being a member of the organization it takes on a whole new meaning."

Tom Lyles has another album set to be released later this month.

"Let's just say it's a little bit contemporary, modern, old school, new school," he said. "It's something that I've always done, something that's always been a passion of mine."

"Stayward" effort reaches its goal

A fan-funded campaign to buy a billboard asking Gordon Hayward, who will be a free agent this summer, to stay in Utah reached it's $5,000 goal on Friday.

Even before that milestone had been hit, the efforts had made a positive impression on Hayward himself.

"It's pretty amazing," Hayward said of the so-called "Stayward" effort.

Hayward can opt out of his contract in July and, after his first All-Star campaign, he seems destined for a max contract.

Asked if the billboard would have some influence on his decision, Hayward smiled and said it would.

"Will it have any influence? Of course it will have influence," the Jazz forward said. "It's always nice to be loved."

» Next page... Single page

 

RELATED STORIES
COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()
RELATED STORIES