Utah Jazz notes: Trey Lyles’ father performs national anthem prior to Jazz-Wolves game

"He was really big in Canada when I was little," Trey Lyles said.
Tom Lyles has performed before his son's games before, both while he was in high school and during his lone season at Kentucky.
"It's a great opportunity," the father said. "Then, of course, with my son being a member of the organization it takes on a whole new meaning."
Tom Lyles has another album set to be released later this month.
"Let's just say it's a little bit contemporary, modern, old school, new school," he said. "It's something that I've always done, something that's always been a passion of mine."
"Stayward" effort reaches its goal
A fan-funded campaign to buy a billboard asking Gordon Hayward, who will be a free agent this summer, to stay in Utah reached it's $5,000 goal on Friday.
Even before that milestone had been hit, the efforts had made a positive impression on Hayward himself.
"It's pretty amazing," Hayward said of the so-called "Stayward" effort.
Hayward can opt out of his contract in July and, after his first All-Star campaign, he seems destined for a max contract.
Asked if the billboard would have some influence on his decision, Hayward smiled and said it would.
"Will it have any influence? Of course it will have influence," the Jazz forward said. "It's always nice to be loved."