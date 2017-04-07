Utah Jazz notes: Trey Lyles’ father performs national anthem prior to Jazz-Wolves game

Jazz notes » Singer T. Lyles has a new album coming out.

The Utah Jazz hope second-year forward Trey Lyles can develop into a consistent threat to make plays and shots from the perimeter.

On Friday, however, it was a different Lyles showing off his range at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Lyles' father, Tom Lyles, kicked things off in Salt Lake City by singing the national anthem before the Jazz-Timberwolves game.

"It's cool, but it's a little nerve-wracking, too, because you know your teammates are going to say something about it," Trey Lyles said before the game.

The elder Lyles, who performs under the name T. Lyles, has recorded a half dozen albums.