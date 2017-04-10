Prep baseball: American Fork baseball gets by Pleasant Grove 12-11 in series opener

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Cavemen rallied. Shortstop Ryan Hardman drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly nearly to the center-field wall.

He then came to the mound in relief in the top of the seventh and retired Pleasant Grove in order with two groundouts and a strikeout to end the contest and secure the win.

Normally a starter, Hardman said coming into the game in that situation actually involves a lot less pressure than you would think.

"I had seven guys behind me that I knew would make a play for me," he said. "I went up planning to give them three pitches and to let them hit. It worked out pretty good."

As for his own timely hit, that was simply a matter of training. "What coach Ingersoll is teaching us this year is to hit the ball hard and put it in play," Hardman said.

He added that he didn't know where the ball was going when it came off his bat, but he was happy with the outcome.

Morse said the biggest things as a starter are to fill the zone with strikes and trust your defense.

"Good hitters get themselves out seven of 10 times," the senior left-hander said. "You just have to go up there and do your job."