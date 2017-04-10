Prep baseball: American Fork baseball gets by Pleasant Grove 12-11 in series opener

American Fork • After giving up nine runs and a big lead to Pleasant Grove in the fifth inning, the American Fork baseball team came roaring back in the bottom of the sixth and ended up pulling out a 12-11 Region 4 victory Monday evening.
Cavemen starting pitcher Trell Morse had a 6-2 lead when he was relieved in the fourth inning as an early-season precaution. He was also responsible for batting in half of American Fork's runs.
The margin widened to 8-2 when Travis Johnson's hit into center field scored two more in the bottom of the fourth.
In the top of the fifth, however, the wheels came off. American Fork had to use three pitchers trying to retire the Vikings, who sent 14 batters to the plate and put nine runs on the board.