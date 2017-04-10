Quantcast
Prep baseball: American Fork baseball gets by Pleasant Grove 12-11 in series opener

By Beky Beaton Special to The Tribune
Prep baseball » Cavemen give up lead, rally for victory.
American Fork • After giving up nine runs and a big lead to Pleasant Grove in the fifth inning, the American Fork baseball team came roaring back in the bottom of the sixth and ended up pulling out a 12-11 Region 4 victory Monday evening.

Cavemen starting pitcher Trell Morse had a 6-2 lead when he was relieved in the fourth inning as an early-season precaution. He was also responsible for batting in half of American Fork's runs.

The margin widened to 8-2 when Travis Johnson's hit into center field scored two more in the bottom of the fourth.

In the top of the fifth, however, the wheels came off. American Fork had to use three pitchers trying to retire the Vikings, who sent 14 batters to the plate and put nine runs on the board.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Cavemen rallied. Shortstop Ryan Hardman drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly nearly to the center-field wall.

He then came to the mound in relief in the top of the seventh and retired Pleasant Grove in order with two groundouts and a strikeout to end the contest and secure the win.

Normally a starter, Hardman said coming into the game in that situation actually involves a lot less pressure than you would think.

"I had seven guys behind me that I knew would make a play for me," he said. "I went up planning to give them three pitches and to let them hit. It worked out pretty good."

As for his own timely hit, that was simply a matter of training. "What coach Ingersoll is teaching us this year is to hit the ball hard and put it in play," Hardman said.

He added that he didn't know where the ball was going when it came off his bat, but he was happy with the outcome.

Morse said the biggest things as a starter are to fill the zone with strikes and trust your defense.

"Good hitters get themselves out seven of 10 times," the senior left-hander said. "You just have to go up there and do your job."

 

After falling behind late in the game, American Fork manages to come up with just enough offense to edge Pleasant Grove by a single run.

» Viking Ty Lewis gets the big fifth-inning rally started with a leadoff homer and is responsible for two more runs in the spurt.

» The Cavemen move to 7-3, 4-0, while Pleasant Grove is 9-5, 5-2. The series continues Tuesday and concludes Wednesday.

