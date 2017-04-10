Prep baseball: Stansbury beats Union 4-2 in Region 10 first-place showdown

"That's the idea, just to get the job done," said Stallions' junior Mitch Lindsay, who drove in the two go-ahead runs in the bottom of the sixth to break a 2-2 tie.

Until that single, Lindsay's day had included two groundouts against Duncan, and that was pretty typical for all the Stansbury bats.

"We stood up in the box, he was a slower pitcher than we were used to," Lindsay said. "He threw me a curveball, it broke outside and I just tapped it over the second baseman's head. Everything to the right side was pretty much free."

The Cougars grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fourth as Lincoln Labrum and Matt Williams both singled. But BYU-bound Stansbury pitcher Mitch McIntyre otherwise was keeping the Union batters in check.

McIntyre fanned 14 Cougars through five innings.

"Our pitcher's one of the top in the state at the three-A level," said Stallions coach Ray Clinton, whose team will travel to Roosevelt on Tuesday for another game against Union. "We need to tighten up our defense; they shouldn't have scored any runs."

Stansbury broke through against Duncan in the fifth as Jordan Bolser started with an opposite-field single — like Lindsay's — to right-center.

Parker Buys, who came in to pitch the sixth and seventh, scored the first run on a groundout by Lindsay

Austin Woodhouse then drove in a second run with another single — also an opposite-field bloop, this one to left-center.

After Union came back to tie with a single run in the top of the sixth, the bottom of the inning held in store the final two runs of the game as Stansbury had three singles off Duncan.

This time, it was a seeing-eye single between third and short by Bolser, a bad hop infield hit by Buys and, finally, Lindsay's game-winner.

"We're making our way right now. We wanted that win, but sometimes it doesn't come out," Duncan said. "They got what they needed. It just means we've got to come back and go at them harder."