Real Salt Lake: Mike Petke must find a way to get RSL’s attack back on track — and stay there

RSL has scored just nine goals during its 13-game winless streak dating back to last August. The two goals scored in last weekend's 4-2 drubbing at Minnesota United marked the first multi-goal match RSL has had since Sept. 7.

Petke isn't a fan of talking tactics. But he's left a trail of bread crumbs in the last week since taking over, repeating that RSL will feature a series of tweaks to what it has looked like. No wholesale changes. It's too early for that, Petke said. And it may not even be necessary if said tweaks start to pan out.

"They have the ability to do it, but they have to be put in the right positions to be successful," he said. "You can't ask a guy who you're planning on being your ultimate threat going forward to play 60, 70 percent of the game in our half of the field."

Yura Movsisyan has noticed the changes implemented in Week 1 under Petke. The RSL forward said players are being asked to up their intensity, defend higher up the field and stay there, to force turnovers in the opposing half and pounce when given the chance.

"We've got switch off and switch on to a new chapter, new ideas, so I think that's what everybody's doing right now," Movsisyan said. "Honestly [we're] just trying to impress the coach."

New playmaker Albert Rusnák said he's already seen "big change" in training sessions this week. The 22-year-old signed as a Designated Player this offseason to replace Javier Morales as the architect of the RSL attack has one assist and two shots on goal in four matches in 2017.

"Adapting to a new coach, I don't think that's an issue because he wants us to play more offensive, higher up the field, which is great for an attacking player like me," Rusnák said.

In multiple interviews since taking over, Petke has chosen not to delve into formation talk. He quips that he never knows who will be watching or reading to gain an edge. Regardless, there have been calls from an outspoken portion of the fan base to move away from the 4-3-3-style formation instilled in 2015.

It clicked the first five months of 2016 when headlined by Movsisyan, Morales, Joao Plata and Burrito Martinez, but the power outage the last two months of last season continues to be a theme even with different players in 2017.

Change under Petke won't be seen until Saturday night in Sandy, and as he's said, the result won't matter. It's whether RSL can take one step forward.

"I'm not throwing 1,000 things at them," he said, "but every one little thing I throw at them is my personality. I'm not going to sugarcoat it and I'm not going to fake it."

ckamrani@sltrib.com Twitter: @chriskamrani