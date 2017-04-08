Real Salt Lake: In whiteout conditions, RSL snaps its 13-game winless streak in 3-0 rout

But that 13-game winless streak spanning the last two months of 2016 and the first two months of 2017 came to a merciful end in a 3-0 win on a snowy, dismal night in Sandy against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

RSL (1-3-2, five points), for the first time in 226 days, didn't trudge toward the locker room in frustration. Players applauded the home crowd that stuck through the flurries and frigid temperatures with three points in their pocket.

Finally.

"Eventually the gates open for you and you can get your wins," midfielder Luke Mulholland said.

The win also snapped the longest winless streak — six matches between 2016 and 2017 — in Rio Tinto Stadium history in Mike Petke's debut as RSL's head coach.

Getting off the schneid offered undoubtedly a unique night in Sandy. The spring storm that rolled in early in the first half slowly morphed from a steady downpour to swirling snow. Referee Baldomero Toledo eventually had to call for snow-shovel breaks in the second half as the snow accumulated.

"Soccer kind of goes out the window," Petke said. "Every pass is slowed up. It looks like you're making a snowman that builds snow on the ball."

The weather didn't seem to bother Albert Rusnák all that much.

It was RSL's new Designated Player, its prized offseason signing, who delivered with a goal and two assists.

In a full whiteout, Rusnák slalomed through Vancouver defenders down the center of the field after running onto a pass from Joao Plata. Rusnák took his time after cutting back inside the box and fired the orange ball into the near post, beating Whitecaps goalkeeper David Ousted to give RSL a 1-0 lead in the 54th minute.

Rusnák's stellar night continued as snow pelted Rio Tinto.

The Slovakian midfielder picked out Yura Movsisyan unmarked running down the center of the field. Movsisyan took a slight touch around Vancouver center back Kendall Waston and curled a right-footed shot into the net as the ball pinged off the post and in. The goal was Movsisyan's third of 2017 and it gave RSL a 2-0 lead in the 74th minute.

"I think he's still getting used to the league," Movsisyan said of Rusnák, "so I think that today was just a little bit of what he could do. Especially if he does that in this weather, imagine what he would on a beautiful day."

Four minutes later, Rusnák's corner was volleyed in from close range by Mulholland, ensuring not only that the rout was on, but the goal also served as an exclamation mark to the end of RSL's dreaded streak.

"These conditions today have definitely been the craziest that I've ever played in," Rusnák said.