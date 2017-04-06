Utah Jazz: George Hill’s health poses questions for the Jazz in both short and long term

Important questions linger with a week left in the regular season: How many games does Hill have left in a Jazz uniform? How quickly can the 30-year-old return to health after missing a week with a groin injury? How far can he take the Jazz in the playoffs? And will the soon to be free agent be back in Utah next season?

Hill, when healthy, has been an X-factor for the Jazz.

"We wouldn't be where we are without him," forward Gordon Hayward said. "His game play, also his leadership on and off the court has been huge for us. … He's been integral for our success."

Hill has found a system that fits him perfectly in Utah after a disappointing end to his career with the Pacers. The point guard can take care of the ball. That rookie in over his head? He has turned into one of the top pick-and-roll ball handlers in the league. But he doesn't need the ball in his hands all the time to be useful, which is important when your All-Star forward is pretty good at creating things off the dribble.

And regardless of whether the Jazz match up with the Clippers or Thunder in the first round of the playoffs, they will need Hill's playoff experience and defensive skills to help slow down an all-star point guard in either Chris Paul or Russell Westbrook.

Hill's injuries, however, pose serious questions for the Jazz both now and going forward.

General manager Dennis Lindsey was not able to reach an agreement with Hill on an extension earlier this season, so the point guard will become a free agent this summer for the first time in his career. With the market thin on point guards, Hill's camp believes he could command something near a max deal, or about $25 million a year over the next four seasons.

It makes sense for Hill to look for the highest bidder this summer, for what almost certainly would be his last big contract. But despite the point guard's solid numbers this season, one number — 47 games played — could give the Jazz front office pause come July.

Hill has missed eight games with a sprained right thumb, 13 games with a sprained big toe, three more with soreness in his toe, three games with a lip laceration and concussion and now four games with a groin strain.

"He's had some bad luck this year," Snyder said.

That could be very unlucky for the Jazz in the short term.

Hill partially participated in practice Thursday, his first practice in over a week. Afterward, he joined injured Derrick Favors and Raul Neto in a game of 3-on-3.

"They're making progress, and that's encouraging," Snyder said. "But you never know how quickly the progress occurs and you never know … if you'll have to backtrack because of different issues."

Still, Hill remains doubtful to play Friday against Minnesota, with one week remaining until the start of the playoffs.