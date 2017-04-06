Utah Jazz notes: GM Lindsey makes case officiating is disproportionately hurting Jazz

Lindsey said the Jazz, who will open the playoffs in a little more than a week, are 12-72 over a three-year period in high-discrepancy games. He also voiced his concern that two of his players — Alec Burks and Derrick Favors — have been hurt via fouls.

Jazz players said they aren't worried about officiating, but appreciated Lindsey speaking up on their behalf.

"It's important that the front office has our backs," Jazz forward Joe Ingles said. "We just try to go out and play, and however it's called, we're going to try and adjust. For me, I think the more aggressive we are, the better off we'll be, and they'll just call it how they call it. We're just going to try and go out and play."

Better than last time?

Minnesota is locked into the NBA draft lottery again and have little to play for entering Friday's game against the Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena. That doesn't mean Utah is expecting an easy game.

"Have you seen them play lately?" Ingles asked incredulously.

Minnesota posted recent wins over the Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers, two teams fighting for playoff position.

Then there's the debacle of early March, when Minnesota marched into Vivint and blew out the Jazz, 107-80.

"I try not to get into payback," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "Obviously we're aware of the situation. We have a lot going on as far as health, seeding, home-court and playing well. We can add playing a team that beat us the last time we played them, but there are a lot of factors involved."

Injury update

The injured list for the Jazz remains long, but it's encouraging in some respects. Point guard George Hill remains doubtful for Friday with a strained groin. But point guard Raul Neto and shooting guard Rodney Hood have been upgraded to questionable. Backup center Jeff Withey missed Thursday's practice with an illness and is questionable. Perhaps most encouraging, Derrick Favors has been upgraded to questionable. Utah's starting power forward has missed 14 consecutive games with a bone contusion in his knee.

Everyone except Withey participated in at least a limited fashion in Thursday's practice. Favors, Neto and Hill participated in 3-on-3 following practice.

tjones@sltrib.com Twitter: @tribjazz