Swimming: Katie Ledecky’s 500-free time is faster than Ryan Lochte’s as a college freshman

Here's your periodic reminder that Katie Ledecky is a freak of nature.

On Thursday night, the five-time Olympic gold medalist and freshman at Stanford lowered her American record in the 500-yard freestyle in an unreal time of 4:25.15 at the Pac-12 Championships — more than 10 seconds faster than the second place finisher.

To put the time in perspective, NBC Sports noted that the 19-year-old Ledecky's time is faster than when Ryan Lochte — one of the best male swimmers of all time — was the same age.

That's not entirely accurate, as Lochte swam slightly faster as a 19-year-old college sophomore at Florida, according to his college bio, but Ledecky's time is faster than any time Lochte swam in the event until then. Lochte's fastest 500-free time as a college freshman was 4:25.85 and he swam a 4:25.54 as a 17-year-old high school senior in 2001.