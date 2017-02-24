Quantcast
Swimming: Katie Ledecky’s 500-free time is faster than Ryan Lochte’s as a college freshman

By Kelyn Soong The Washington Post
First Published      Last Updated Feb 24 2017 06:42 pm
Here's your periodic reminder that Katie Ledecky is a freak of nature.

On Thursday night, the five-time Olympic gold medalist and freshman at Stanford lowered her American record in the 500-yard freestyle in an unreal time of 4:25.15 at the Pac-12 Championships — more than 10 seconds faster than the second place finisher.

To put the time in perspective, NBC Sports noted that the 19-year-old Ledecky's time is faster than when Ryan Lochte — one of the best male swimmers of all time — was the same age.

That's not entirely accurate, as Lochte swam slightly faster as a 19-year-old college sophomore at Florida, according to his college bio, but Ledecky's time is faster than any time Lochte swam in the event until then. Lochte's fastest 500-free time as a college freshman was 4:25.85 and he swam a 4:25.54 as a 17-year-old high school senior in 2001.

Ledecky, who took a gap year after graduating high school to focus on the Rio Olympics, now owns the top ten times in the event.

"I felt good. I felt coming in that I could do something like that," Ledecky told the Pac-12 Network. "I was just really excited with how Stanford's been doing and we had a lot of swimmers in that race, so it kind of just felt like practice and we were just really relaxed and ready to go."

Ledecky's previous American record of 4:26.46 came in October.

In the video of Ledecky's race Thursday, she finishes before any of her competitors are even in view in the video captured by television cameras - an increasingly common sight when Ledecky's in the pool.

 

