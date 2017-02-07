Quantcast
NFL: Falcons hire Steve Sarkisian as new offensive coordinator

By Paul Newberry The Associated Press
Flowery Branch, Ga. • The Atlanta Falcons have hired Steve Sarkisian as their new offensive coordinator.

The move was announced Tuesday, less than 24 hours after Kyle Shanahan left to become coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

Sarkisian, a former BYU quarterback, took over as Alabama's offensive coordinator in the national championship game, but his tenure with the Crimson Tide stunningly lasted only one contest. He is a former coach at Washington and Southern Cal. Sarkisian was named Alabama's offensive coordinator after Lane Kiffin left to become the coach at Florida Atlantic University.

The 42-year-old Sarkisian takes over the NFL's top scoring offense led by MVP quarterback Matt Ryan, All-Pro receiver Julio Jones and 1,000-yard rusher Devonta Freeman.

 

