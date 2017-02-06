Utah Jazz: Gordon Hayward ties career-mark with his seventh 30-point game of season

Hayward set the tone for the Jazz early, scoring 15 points (on 6-of-8 shooting) in the first quarter.

"Hayward got off to a good start," Atlanta guard Malcolm Delaney said. "He had a good first half and everybody else picked up after him."

Hayward added seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 30 minutes.

Hayward tied his career best for 30-point games in a season, which he did in the 2014-15 campaign. With 30 games left on the calendar, there should be more to come.

"That was a focus for me going into the offseason, was finding easier ways to score," Hayward said. "It's a big credit to my teammates, to Coach, for putting me in those situations."

Pointing the way

The Jazz might not have been able to land their starting point guard last summer, if not for the work Snyder had done in Atlanta a few years prior.

The three-team deal that brought George Hill included Atlanta trading away former All-Star point guard Jeff Teague because the Hawks knew backup Dennis Schroder, Snyder's former pupil, was ready to take over as a starter.

"My first year I was with him every day, practicing," Schroder said Monday. "He taught me a lot of things that I use now."

Schroder, who scored a team-high 21 points Monday, heaped praise on Snyder's ability to foster relationships with his players.

"I think he's really close to his players," the guard said. "He's different. He's smart. He's got his kind of ways. He's good to the players, but he's still hard on them."

Injury report