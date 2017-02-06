Utah Jazz: Derrick Favors, Gordon Hayward shine as Jazz beat Hawks 120-95

Atlanta • Derrick Favors' homecoming guest list has shrunk over the years.

"It kind of got shorter," he said with a shrug Monday morning. "But that's good for me. I don't have to buy as many tickets."

It's a shame, however, for the friends and family who skipped Favors' game Monday night, arguably his best performance of the season.

The Utah Jazz forward scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as his team handed the Atlanta Hawks a 120-95 loss at Philips Arena on Monday night.

The Jazz were led by another 30-point performance from All-Star Gordon Hayward and 22 points and eight assists from point guard George Hill.