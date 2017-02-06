Quantcast
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Utah Jazz: Derrick Favors, Gordon Hayward shine as Jazz beat Hawks 120-95

By connect
First Published      Updated 23 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (13)

Atlanta • Derrick Favors' homecoming guest list has shrunk over the years.

"It kind of got shorter," he said with a shrug Monday morning. "But that's good for me. I don't have to buy as many tickets."

It's a shame, however, for the friends and family who skipped Favors' game Monday night, arguably his best performance of the season.

The Utah Jazz forward scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as his team handed the Atlanta Hawks a 120-95 loss at Philips Arena on Monday night.

The Jazz were led by another 30-point performance from All-Star Gordon Hayward and 22 points and eight assists from point guard George Hill.

But after a handful of disappointing outings, Favors' breakthrough-which saw him connect on 10 of his 12 shots and finish with three steals and two blocks-was a highlight as the Jazz kicked off their three-game road trip with a decisive victory.

Hawks point guard Dennis Schroder scored a team-high 21 points and All-Star forward Paul Millsap had 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Jazz next travel to New Orleans for a Wednesday night meeting with Anthony Davis and the Pelicans.

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()