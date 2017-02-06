Quantcast
Utah State men’s preview: Utah State at Colorado State

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago

Utah State at Colorado State

At Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colo.

When • Tuesday, 7 p.m. MST

TV • ROOT Sports

Radio • 610 AM, 102.1 FM

Records • Utah State 10-12 (4-7 MW), Colorado State (15-9, 7-4 MW)

Series• Utah State leads 57-37

Last meeting • Colorado State won 64-56 in Logan, on Jan. 21.

About the Aggies • Senior wing and leading scorer Jalen Moore scored just four points in Saturday's 72-70 loss at Boise State. That snapped a 34-game streak of scoring 10 points or more for Moore, who ranks 13th on the program's all-time scoring list with 1,474 points. Moore needs one point to tie Nate Harris for 12th place. … Freshman guard Koby McEwen, who played high school basketball for Wasatch Academy, has led the team in scoring during Mountain West Conference play. He has averaged 17.8 points per game and shot 54 percent from the floor (49 percent on 3-pointers) in 11 conference games. He has scored 20 points or more five times this season. … The Aggies have won their past two games at Moby Arena including a season-high 96-point performance in a 96-92 win at Colorado State on Jan. 16, 2016.

About the Rams • Head coach Larry Eustachy served as Utah State's head coach from 1993 to 1998. He went 98-53 in five seasons and led the program to the NCAA Tournament in his final season (1997-98). Eustachy's 504 career coaching wins rank 18th among active NCAA Division I coaches (only including wins at Div. I schools). … Senior forward Emmanuel Omogbo (6-foot-8, 210 pounds) ranks 10th in the nation in both total rebounds (258) and rebounds per game (10.8). Omogbo has averaged 14.2 points per game and leads the Mountain West Conference with 13 double-doubles (14th-most in Div. I). … Colorado State held the Aggies to 37 percent shooting (16 percent on 3-pointers) in the first game between the teams this season. Omogbo (20 points) led a trio of players with double-digit scoring performances. Gian Clavell (15 points) and Prentiss Nixon (14 points) rounded out the top scorers in that win.

 

