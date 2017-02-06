Utah gymnastics: Utes put pressure on Maddy Stover — and she delivers

Utah coach Megan Marsden said she felt a little bad Stover's first shot at the leadoff role was in such a difficult situation, but that is why they decided to switch her with sophomore MaKenna Merrell in the first place.

"We thought Maddy would get a decent score no matter the situation," she said. "MaKenna just wasn't as comfortable and Maddy has more experience and confidence."

Stover hasn't been the leadoff gymnast since 2015 and relished the chance to do it again.

"I do better myself when I am leading or anchoring," she said. "I know if we are going to be a strong beam team there needs to be a strong leadoff so I don't mind, I like it."

Marsden said she plans to leave Stover in the leadoff spot for the foreseeable future. Including Saturday's contest at Oregon State, the Utes have just five regular season meets remaining.

Marsden said she doubts there will be many more big changes to the lineups going forward.

"We've had to make some adjustments due to injuries, but we'd like to stick with our plan," she said.

TV time

Members of the Pac-12 Network are in town this week filming footage of the team practicing as well as behind-the-scenes footage for a Pac-12 All Access segment which will air Feb. 25.

In the rankings

The Utes remained in fourth with a 196.95 average while Oklahoma (197.76), LSU (197.55) and Florida (197.43) maintained the top spots…MyKayla Skinner is ranked second in the all-around with a 39.6 behind Oklahoma's Maggie Nichols (39.785). Skinner is also ranked fifth in the vault (9.91), eighth on the balance beam (9.885) and third on the floor (9.94). Baely Rowe is fifth on the beam (9.89).