Utah gymnastics: Utes put pressure on Maddy Stover — and she delivers

By Lya Wodraska Special to The Tribune
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
Utah gymnastics » Junior rescues Utah’s night against Cal with strong leadoff performance on beam
When Utah's gymnastics coaches decided to move junior Maddy Stover into the leadoff role on balance beam for Saturday's meet against Cal, they never imagined the kind of pressure they would be putting on Stover.

Utah had an uncharacteristically poor showing on the uneven bars and headed to balance beam with no momentum and in a tie with the Bears.

Suddenly it was up to Stover to get the Utes back on track. She did, scoring a 9.8 to spark Utah's 49.275 beam score, which was enough to send the Utes to floor with a comfortable lead.

Utah coach Megan Marsden said she felt a little bad Stover's first shot at the leadoff role was in such a difficult situation, but that is why they decided to switch her with sophomore MaKenna Merrell in the first place.

"We thought Maddy would get a decent score no matter the situation," she said. "MaKenna just wasn't as comfortable and Maddy has more experience and confidence."

Stover hasn't been the leadoff gymnast since 2015 and relished the chance to do it again.

"I do better myself when I am leading or anchoring," she said. "I know if we are going to be a strong beam team there needs to be a strong leadoff so I don't mind, I like it."

Marsden said she plans to leave Stover in the leadoff spot for the foreseeable future. Including Saturday's contest at Oregon State, the Utes have just five regular season meets remaining.

Marsden said she doubts there will be many more big changes to the lineups going forward.

"We've had to make some adjustments due to injuries, but we'd like to stick with our plan," she said.

TV time

Members of the Pac-12 Network are in town this week filming footage of the team practicing as well as behind-the-scenes footage for a Pac-12 All Access segment which will air Feb. 25.

In the rankings

The Utes remained in fourth with a 196.95 average while Oklahoma (197.76), LSU (197.55) and Florida (197.43) maintained the top spots…MyKayla Skinner is ranked second in the all-around with a 39.6 behind Oklahoma's Maggie Nichols (39.785). Skinner is also ranked fifth in the vault (9.91), eighth on the balance beam (9.885) and third on the floor (9.94). Baely Rowe is fifth on the beam (9.89).

 

AT A GLANCE

No. 4 Utah at No. 11 Oregon State

Saturday, 3 p.m.

TV » Pac-12 Network

Top 25

1. Oklahoma 197.76

2. LSU 197.555

3. Florida 197.43

4. Utah 196.95

5. UCLA 196.75

6. Alabama 196.671

7. Michigan 196.4

8. Boise St. 196.238

9. Georgia 196.179

10. Kentucky 196.054

11. Oregon St. 195.98

12. Denver 195.9

13. Missouri 195.883

14. George Wash. 195.865

15. California 195.785

16. Auburn 195.717

17. Washington 195.656

18. Ohio St. 195.585

19. Nebraska 195.565

20. SUU 195.425

21. Illinois 195.41

22. Iowa 195.325

23. Arkansas 195.305

24. West Va. 195.215

25. Iowa St. 194.938

