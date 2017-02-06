Quantcast
Real Salt Lake: One-time academy product Brooks Lennon returning to RSL fold

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 8 minutes ago
Real Salt Lake » Liverpool Under-23 midfielder/forward sent to RSL on loan

A Real Salt Lake Academy member is returning to the fold.

RSL announced Monday that the club has acquired RSL Academy product midefielder/forward Brooks Lennon on loan from Liverpool through the 2017 season, pending receipt of his ITC.

"Brooks is another in a long line of great stories from our Academy. They don't all follow the same path, but we are proud to play a part in their development and get them on the field with Real Salt Lake," RSL General Manager Craig Waibel said in a statement. "We've been following his development closely and to bring him back gives him a great opportunity to play first-team soccer."

Lennon, 19, made the move to Liverpool following a standout season with Real Salt Lake's U-18 Academy in which he scored 31 goals to help lead the Arizona-based Academy team to the USSDA championship match. He has played primarily with the Premier League club's U-23 team since.

An attacker who can play any position along the front line, Lennon has joined RSL in training camp in Arizona, along with seven other Real Salt Lake players who came through the RSL-Arizona Academy — Danilo Acosta, Jordan Allen, Lalo Fernandez, Justen Glad, Jose Hernandez, Sebastian Saucedo and Ricardo Velazco.

Lennon is part of a group of four players from RSL, joining Acosta, Glad and Saucedo, who have been active with the U.S. U-20 National Team in preparations for the 2017 CONCACAF U-20 Championship February 17-March 5 in Costa Rica.

 

