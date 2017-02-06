Real Salt Lake: One-time academy product Brooks Lennon returning to RSL fold

Real Salt Lake » Liverpool Under-23 midfielder/forward sent to RSL on loan

A Real Salt Lake Academy member is returning to the fold.

RSL announced Monday that the club has acquired RSL Academy product midefielder/forward Brooks Lennon on loan from Liverpool through the 2017 season, pending receipt of his ITC.

"Brooks is another in a long line of great stories from our Academy. They don't all follow the same path, but we are proud to play a part in their development and get them on the field with Real Salt Lake," RSL General Manager Craig Waibel said in a statement. "We've been following his development closely and to bring him back gives him a great opportunity to play first-team soccer."