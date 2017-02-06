Quantcast
Locals in the NFL: Super Bowl LI performances

Each Monday, we'll recap notable performances from local BYU, Utes, USU and SUU alumni in the NFL. Here's what stood out from Super Bowl LI:

Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots (New England won 34-28)

• Patriots CB Eric Rowe (Utah) had three tackles, an assist and a pass knockdown in 32 defensive snaps.

• Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy (BYU) had a tackle assist and was credited with half of a sack in 30 defensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps.

• Falcons TE D.J. Tialavea (Utah State) did not participate.

• Falcons DE Derrick Shelby (Utah) is on injured reserve.

