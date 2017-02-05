Super Bowl: Lady Gaga avoids politics at Super Bowl halftime show, flies off roof of stadium

Off the field » Lady Gaga jumps from roof and finishes in crowd.

Before the Super Bowl halftime show in Houston, everyone wanted to know: Would Lady Gaga -— a Hillary Clinton supporter who protested outside Trump Tower after the election — do something political?!

The answer: Not so much.

"How you doing tonight, Texas? America? World? How you doing tonight?" the pop star asked in the middle of her set. "We're here to make you feel good. Want to feel good with us?"

The performance was a mix of feel-good throwback songs with a dose of patriotism. Starting on the roof with red, white and blue lights in the background, Lady Gaga sang a brief medley of "God Bless America" and "This Land is Your Land." She ended with the final line of the pledge of allegiance: "One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all" . . . before jumping off the ledge, suspended by wires, and flying gracefully to the stage on the field.