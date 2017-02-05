Winter sports: Canada’s St-Gelais wins again at short track World Cup

Dresden, Germany • Canada's Marianne St-Gelais won the women's 500 for her second victory of the weekend at a short track speedskating World Cup on Sunday.

St-Gelais defeated South Korea's Kim Ye-jin and another Canadian, Jamie Macdonald, to take the overall lead for the distance ahead of Britain's Elise Christie.

Liu Shaolin of Hungary won the men's 500 ahead of South Korea's Hwang Dae-heon and his younger brother Shaoang. China's Wu Dajing maintained his overall lead despite not racing.

Suzanne Schulting and Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands won the women's and men's 1500 races, respectively.

Shim Suk-hee claimed the overall women's 1500 title despite not racing, while Knegt regained the lead in the men's.