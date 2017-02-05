Super Bowl: Play by play, how the Patriots beat the Falcons

FIRST QUARTER
Atlanta won coin toss, elected to kick off.
New England Patriots (0:34)
0-0-ATL 35M.Bosher kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone, Touchback.
1-10-NE 25(15:00) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to J.Edelman (D.Campbell).
2-10-NE 25(14:55) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short right to J.Edelman to NE 34 for 9 yards (P.Wheeler).
3-1-NE 34(14:26) L.Blount right tackle to NE 34 for no gain (D.Jones).
4-1-NE 34(13:47) R.Allen punts 51 yards to ATL 15, Center-J.Cardona. E.Weems pushed ob at ATL 16 for 1 yard (B.Mingo). PENALTY on ATL-P.Worrilow, Offensive Holding, 7 yards, enforced at ATL 15.
Atlanta Falcons (2:05)
1-10-ATL 8(13:37) D.Freeman left end to ATL 45 for 37 yards (M.Butler; D.McCourty).