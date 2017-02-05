Super Bowl: Play by play, how the Patriots beat the Falcons

1-10-ATL 45(12:55) D.Freeman left end to ATL 48 for 3 yards (S.McClellin, M.Brown).

2-7-ATL 48(12:16) M.Ryan pass short right to P.DiMarco to 50 for 2 yards (P.Chung).

3-5-50(11:32) (Shotgun) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 38 for -12 yards (T.Flowers).

4-15-ATL 40(10:41) M.Bosher punts 55 yards to NE 5, Center-J.Harris. J.Edelman to NE 10 for 5 yards (E.Weems; C.Upshaw).

New England Patriots (5:20)

1-10-NE 10(10:28) J.Edelman right end pushed ob at NE 12 for 2 yards (D.Jones).

2-8-NE 12(9:56) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to D.Amendola to NE 25 for 13 yards (B.Poole).

1-10-NE 25(9:22) T.Brady pass short left to C.Hogan to NE 40 for 15 yards (J.Collins).