Super Bowl: Play by play, how the Patriots beat the Falcons

The Associated Press
First Published      Updated 58 minutes ago
FIRST QUARTER

Atlanta won coin toss, elected to kick off.

New England Patriots (0:34)

0-0-ATL 35M.Bosher kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone, Touchback.

1-10-NE 25(15:00) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to J.Edelman (D.Campbell).

2-10-NE 25(14:55) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short right to J.Edelman to NE 34 for 9 yards (P.Wheeler).

3-1-NE 34(14:26) L.Blount right tackle to NE 34 for no gain (D.Jones).

4-1-NE 34(13:47) R.Allen punts 51 yards to ATL 15, Center-J.Cardona. E.Weems pushed ob at ATL 16 for 1 yard (B.Mingo). PENALTY on ATL-P.Worrilow, Offensive Holding, 7 yards, enforced at ATL 15.

Atlanta Falcons (2:05)

1-10-ATL 8(13:37) D.Freeman left end to ATL 45 for 37 yards (M.Butler; D.McCourty).

1-10-ATL 45(12:55) D.Freeman left end to ATL 48 for 3 yards (S.McClellin, M.Brown).

2-7-ATL 48(12:16) M.Ryan pass short right to P.DiMarco to 50 for 2 yards (P.Chung).

3-5-50(11:32) (Shotgun) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 38 for -12 yards (T.Flowers).

4-15-ATL 40(10:41) M.Bosher punts 55 yards to NE 5, Center-J.Harris. J.Edelman to NE 10 for 5 yards (E.Weems; C.Upshaw).

New England Patriots (5:20)

1-10-NE 10(10:28) J.Edelman right end pushed ob at NE 12 for 2 yards (D.Jones).

2-8-NE 12(9:56) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to D.Amendola to NE 25 for 13 yards (B.Poole).

1-10-NE 25(9:22) T.Brady pass short left to C.Hogan to NE 40 for 15 yards (J.Collins).

