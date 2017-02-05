BYU basketball: Cougars having to grind out wins with defense, surprisingly

The Cougars (17-8, 8-4 WCC) had to turn to defense, which clearly hasn't been their specialty, because their offense has suddenly gone south with third-leading scorer Nick Emery (13.0 ppg.) limited by an injury and an illness and their 3-point shooting inconsistent, at best, all season.

Along with Guinn's two steals and disruptive influence at the top of the 1-3-1 zone defense the Cougars used to hold Portland to just one field goal in the final seven minutes and 45 seconds, the Cougars got excellent rim protection from post players Eric Mika and Yoeli Childs. They blocked three shots apiece and altered several others.

"Defensively those blocks from Yoeli and Eric tonight were really big," said coach Dave Rose, who picked up his 300th win. "Those guards get in there and get past us, and the other night [Gonzaga's Nigel Williams-Goss] converted on a lot of those, but tonight we had our big guys step in and turn them away, which turned out to be a big help."

It was the second time that BYU's much-maligned defense helped pull out a league win when the offense was struggling, similar to the 62-47 win at Pacific two weeks ago.

It was a nail-biter and came awfully close to a really embarrassing loss, but Rose and Childs both said it was the kind of game the inexperienced team can use moving forward to build some confidence, because of how the Cougars finished.

"Now that it is over, and the game is won, it is a good way to win a game for a young team," Rose said. "Because we have kinda been in this pattern that when we play well, we have a pretty good chance to win, and when we don't play well, we get beat."

Childs carried the Cougars offensively in the first half when leading scorer Mika was in foul trouble, and finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

"It is always big to win games in this league, especially close games, because you get that confidence so when you get in that situation again, you say,'hey, remember back when we did this before? We can do it again,'" Childs said.

With Emery in a sophomore slump and WCC opponents having figured out how to slow the Cougars' offense, every game from here on out will be a grind for BYU, beginning Thursday night at Pepperdine (7-17, 3-9). The Waves gained confidence with an 82-72 win over Pacific in Malibu on Saturday and surely haven't forgotten the 99-70 walloping they took Jan. 19 in Provo. They are 6-5 at home and feature the league's second-leading scorer (behind Mika) in Lamond Murray Jr. and a double-double threat in former Ute Chris Reyes.

"I do believe this, and I have said it forever, that every game you have a game plan, and not every game the plan is what actually allows you to be successful," Rose said. "Sometimes you really have to change things up in the middle of a game because things aren't going as the plan was drawn up."

That was obvious Saturday night, until Guinn channeled his inner Andre Iguodala.

