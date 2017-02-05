Super Bowl LI blog: Teams trade punts on opening possessions

The Bushes often attend games of the Houston Texans, the host stadium for its second Super Bowl.

Bush, the nation's 41st president, was recently released from Houston Methodist Hospital, where he received treatment for pneumonia for more than two weeks.

Vice President Mike Pence was also attending the game. He was seen applauding as well.

The teams were on the wrong sides when they lined up and had to be told to switch sides.

4:30 p.m.

Budweiser's ad featuring the story of its immigrant co-founder has already grabbed some pre-game attention.

The ad chronicles the story of Adolphus Busch's journey in the 1850s from Germany to the U.S., where locals tell him he should "go back home" and that he doesn't "look like you're from around here." The 60-second spot was pre-released last week, just days after President Trump's order temporarily banning refugees and nearly all citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Anheuser-Busch said the ad isn't meant to be political, and that it started work on the spot in May.

Still, Budweiser vice president Richard Marques acknowledged it would be "foolish" to think the current political environment isn't fueling attention for the ad. Marques added that Budweiser as a beer brand is inherently bipartisan.

4:05 p.m.

The teams have cleared the field and the Super Bowl pre-game festivities are close to beginning.

The New England Patriots jogged off the turf to cheers at Houston's NRG Stadium while the Atlanta Falcons ran through some of their plays as part of final preparations Sunday.

Tom Brady got the biggest roar during warmups by running the length of the field and throwing some fist pumps at the crowd from the end zone with the Patriots logo. The 39-year-old New England star is trying to become the first quarterback to win five Super Bowls.