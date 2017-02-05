Live blog: Super Bowl LI pregame

Super Bowl LI features the New England Patriots versus the Atlanta Falcons starting at 4:30 p.m. Follow our live game blog here for all the action and updates from national NFL experts and Tribune columnist Kurt Kragthorpe, plus our running story below:
1:15 p.m.
If you're without a device in New York City and need an update on who's winning the Super Bowl, find the Empire State Building.
At kickoff at Houston's NRG Stadium, the famous tower in Manhattan will be split between the colors of the New England Patriots (blue, red and white) and the Atlanta Falcons (red and black). When each team scores, the building will sparkle in that team's colors. It will remain lit in the colors of the team with the lead.