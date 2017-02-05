Quantcast
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Live blog: Super Bowl LI

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 35 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (2)

Super Bowl LI features the New England Patriots versus the Atlanta Falcons starting at 4:30 p.m. Follow our live game blog here for all the action and updates from national NFL experts and Tribune columnist Kurt Kragthorpe

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()