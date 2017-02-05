Utah Jazz finding balance between Favors’ pain, production as season wears on

Favors, 25, is normally one of the most athletic power forwards in the league, but is lacking explosiveness because of the knee. He is averaging only 23 minutes per game, averaging 9.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game — the scoring average is his lowest since the 2012-13 season.

Favors is still gutting it out, though. He has missed 18 games overall, including two games this past week before playing 10 minutes in Saturday's victory against the Charlotte Hornets.

It seems the Jazz will rest him in spots for the remainder of the regular season to keep him as healthy as possible for the playoffs. The constant rest and medical attention on his knee is something Favors' teammates have watched with admiration for his ability to play on.

"I don't think anyone understands what he's been going through with his body," Jazz small forward Gordon Hayward said. "I know he's been banged up, trying to fight through it, trying to get 100 percent healthy. It's tough when you're sitting out games and not being able to practice, not being able to get out there with the guys. We're trying to get him back to 100 percent. Because when he's 100 percent, he's obviously really effective for us."

Favors hasn't talked about it much, but the knee has been bothering him since the summer. Because of it, he wasn't able to get his typical offseason work in on his game. He wasn't able to participate fully in offseason activities with his teammates, and he's been behind during the regular season because of it.

"I've been playing catch up all year," Favors said.

Favors played 10 minutes in Utah's win over the Hornets on Saturday night. He scored a single bucket and played well defensively. He played exclusively as Rudy Gobert's backup at the center spot.

Ideally, the Jazz would love for him to be able to play a full load of minutes as the season progresses into crunchtime. The Jazz are a unique team defensively because Favors and Gobert complement each other so well.

They lose some of that when Favors is out, or is playing spot minutes. The Jazz know they are going to need Favors to be as healthy as possible in order to have postseason success.

"The biggest thing for us is to think about the big picture," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "We want to get out in front of things. In Derrick's case, that's meant missing a little time. I know all of us wish that he's playing all of the time. The main thing is to figure out how to help the team. Maybe you aren't in the same rhythm because you haven't been able to get shots up. But defense is where you can always help and that's what Derrick has been able to do."

