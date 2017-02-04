Pac-12 basketball: No. 13 Oregon routs No. 5 Arizona 85-58

Oregon hit 16 3-pointers, most since opening Matthew Knight Arena in 2011.

"After I knocked down the first one, I just felt like I could keep rolling," Dorsey said.

Rawle Alkins had 16 points for the Wildcats (21-3, 10-1) in their worst loss under coach Sean Miller since they fell 99-69 to BYU on Dec. 28, 2009. It was the team's worst margin of defeat while ranked in the top five in school history.

Arizona's 15-game winning streak was the third-longest active streak in the nation.

Miller and the team held a lengthy closed-door meeting after the loss.

"I think a perspective is what's next. We're 21-3 and we're 10-1 in the Pac-12. We've played some great basketball, and the team we just got beat by has an identical record. They're also 21-3 and 10-1, and right now the season didn't end, it's not spring," he said.

The Ducks had been struggling, losing on the road to unranked Colorado last weekend then barely escaping Arizona State 71-70 on Thursday.

But they didn't have trouble against the Wildcats, leading by as many as 37 points.

"We were pumped up to play, coming off a close game against Arizona State, we knew we had to play a lot better," Brooks said.

Oregon's shots from the perimeter were falling early. Dorsey hit three consecutive 3-pointers to put the Ducks up 19-6 in the first half. Arizona scored five straight to quiet the crowd.

The Ducks pulled away with a 17-0 run that included a string of five straight 3-pointers. Casey Benson and Chris Boucher each hit 3s that put the Ducks up 27-11, then Benson added two more and Dorsey hit another to stretch the lead to 36-11 and put the crowd on its feet.

Arizona struggled from the field, going 7:03 without a basket. They were 0 for 11 from the field, making just two free throws as the Ducks built a 38-13 lead. The drought ended with Chance Comanche's dunk with 2:33 left.

Oregon, with 10 3-pointers, led 38-18 at the half.