Three&Three: Noteworthy athletes and stats from the week in Utah prep sports

Mercedes Staples
The junior guard was lights out for Viewmont this past week. In only two quarters of action, she scored 29 points against Hunter, including connecting on 6 of 7 attempts from beyond the arc. She followed that with 16 points, with two 3-pointers, in only one quarter against Granger. Imagine what she could have done with four quarters of play.
Mason Falslev
In a critical six-point win against Fremont, which gave Sky View sole custody of first place in Region 1, Falslev dropped 30 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out six assists. The fifth-ranked Bobcats have won 10 straight games.