Three&Three: Noteworthy athletes and stats from the week in Utah prep sports

Sara Hamson

As Pleasant Grove tries to keep pace with top-ranked American Fork in Region 4, Hamson, a 6-foot-7 senior, has totally dominated. In a huge win against Westlake, she finished with 28 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks.

15 and 10

Kearns girls' basketball program is fighting for its postseason life. The Cougars are are 9-9 overall and 5-5 in Region 4, which, with two games remaining, is good enough for the fourth seed. Last week, Tierra Afufasi averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds.

2.4

Timpanogos is no stranger to close decisions this season, but the Timberwolves' win against Timpview on Friday had major implications. With 2.4 seconds remaining Justin Beus, who scored a game-high 22 points, connected on the front-end of a 1-and-1 to seal the 60-59 upset of then second-ranked Thunderbirds.

46

After a tremendously slow start to the season, Bountiful, despite an overall record of 6-13, finds itself in a two-way tie for second place in Region 5. One of the main reasons for the turnaround is 7-foot senior Ryan Pollard, who scored 46 points in two wins against East and Box Elder.