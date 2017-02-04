Prep sports: This week’s standout performers and key numbers

Each week, the TribPreps staff will choose standout performers and key numbers from the previous week's action in Utah and showcase them. Here are this week's picks.

Mercedes Staples

The junior guard was lights out for Viewmont this past week. In only two quarters of action, she scored 29 points against Hunter, including connecting on 6 of 7 attempts from beyond the arc. She followed that with 16 points, with two 3-pointers, in only one quarter against Granger. Imagine what she could have done with four quarters of play.

Mason Falslev

In a critical six-point win against Fremont, which gave Sky View sole custody of first place in Region 1, Falslev dropped 30 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out six assists. The fifth-ranked Bobcats have won 10 straight games.

Sara Hamson

As Pleasant Grove tries to keep pace with top-ranked American Fork in Region 4, Hamson, a 6-foot-7 senior, has totally dominated. In a huge win against Westlake, she finished with 28 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks.

15 and 10

Kearns girls' basketball program is fighting for its postseason life. The Cougars are are 9-9 overall and 5-5 in Region 4, which, with two games remaining, is good enough for the fourth seed. Last week, Tierra Afufasi averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds.

2.4

Timpanogos is no stranger to close decisions this season, but the Timberwolves' win against Timpview on Friday had major implications. With 2.4 seconds remaining Justin Beus, who scored a game-high 22 points, connected on the front-end of a 1-and-1 to seal the 60-59 upset of then second-ranked Thunderbirds.

46

After a tremendously slow start to the season, Bountiful, despite an overall record of 6-13, finds itself in a two-way tie for second place in Region 5. One of the main reasons for the turnaround is 7-foot senior Ryan Pollard, who scored 46 points in two wins against East and Box Elder.

Got your own

Do you know a prep athlete in Utah who did something noteworthy this week? Scored a career high? Recorded a pin in record time? Set a state record? Let the TribPreps staff know by either emailing kmorriss@sltrib.com or by tweeting @TribPrepsEd, then check Sunday to see if your nominee made the cut.