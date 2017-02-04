NFL: Edge in experience could be telling in Super Bowl

Just ask Tom Brady.

"I've got a good regulation of my emotions and I know when I need to get amped up and I know when I need to relax a little bit, and I think you learn those things," said Brady, a three-time Super Bowl MVP who's 4-2 in the game.

"You kind of have to be right on the edge. It's such an emotional game. You don't want to be out of control, but you can't play with no emotion. You strike different chords for different emotions at different times."

That might sound strange coming from a player who rarely hides his feelings on the field. Just think back to his return game in Cleveland after his four-game "Deflategate" suspension, when Brady was pumping up Patriots fans on hand during warmups.

Yet he insists Super Bowl Sunday calls for moderation in approach.

"It's a long day," Brady said. "I mean it's a long day because it's been a long week because there's a lot of things you're doing. You're doing a lot more things this week than you normally do for a game week. Just to get to the game, it ends up being ... a four-hour game? A longer pregame and a longer halftime, so ... it ends up being 4½ to five hours.

"You've got to be able to have something left at the end of the game. You can't waste it all early in the third quarter."

A quick look back to New England's victory over Seattle in the 2015 Super Bowl shows that Brady and the Patriots had plenty left. They rallied from a 10-point hole to win.

The Falcons aren't discounting the edge of having been down this path. Freeney, who won a ring with Indianapolis at the 2007 game, believes the mental approach is critical.

"I was 24 or 25 or whatever I was," he said of playing in the Colts' victory against Chicago. "My body and everything was just on a whole different level, which is to be expected at that age.

"I think that from a mental standpoint, it's appreciating the moment. Now it's a little bit better, because now I realized through time it's not something that you get to all the time.

"You have to treasure these moments, really treasure these moments and try to take a moment to take it all in. I think I can look at it from a different perspective now, which I'm not going to say means more, but in a sense it's a little more special in a way.

"The first one is always the special one and I don't know if this is the last one or what, but this also is special because I can look at it differently."

There's no looking at the stats differently, though.