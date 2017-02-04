Utah Jazz: Gordon Hayward scores 33 points as huge fourth quarter gives Jazz 105-98 win over Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets were making seemingly every shot they put up. They scored 38 points in the third quarter on Saturday night, and were threatening to run away from the Utah Jazz.

But when you defend as well as the Jazz, you are never out of a game.

Utah came back to defeat the Hornets 105-98 before a raucous crowd at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Saturday night, and did so on the back of an amazing fourth quarter effort defensively.

Down 92-82 with eight minutes remaining, the Jazz went on a 21-4 run over the next seven minutes, culminating with a Joe Johnson 3-pointer that gave Utah a commanding 103-96 advantage.