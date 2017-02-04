Utah gymnastics notes: Tiffani Lewis bails Utes out on bars vs. Cal

Utah's meet with Cal was hitting a big lull in the uneven bars, with the first four routines earning only average scores for the Utes.
Thankfully the Utes had Tiffani Lewis to give the rotation something to cheer.
The junior hit her routine to earn a 9.85, tying Cal's Emily Richardson for the uneven bars title.
The routine gave Lewis her first win on the event this season.
Lewis was the lone bright spot in what was a near disaster for the Utes on the bars, an event in which they rank fifth nationally averaging 49.288.
On Saturday, both Kari Lee (8.9) and Baely Rowe (9.275) had major breaks while the others failed to score higher than 9.8.