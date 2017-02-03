Quantcast
College football: Baylor rocked by wave after wave of ugly allegations

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
First Published      Updated 2 hours ago
College football » One court filing alleges more than 50 acts of rape in four years.
Austin, Texas • The allegations against Baylor, its football program and former coach Art Briles, get uglier with each new lawsuit and legal filing.

Among the most recent: More than 50 acts of rape by dozens of football players in four years. Briles asking why an alleged rape victim would hang out with "bad dudes" (his own players). And coaches encouraging female students in a hostess group to have sex with recruits.

And they keep rolling in, deepening the public disgust and mistrust with the nation's largest Baptist university as it tries to fight lawsuits, settle others and fend off withering criticism from all sides as to how things spun so out of control with a sexual assault scandal that included multiple accusations against the football program.

"It seems relentless," said Fred Norton Jr., president of the Baylor Line Foundation, the school's alumni organization. "It's all unsettling. Nobody knows what's going to be the next shoe to drop. It wears us all out to have to keep defending what Baylor really is, the true Baylor we know."

Baylor faces at least six federal and state lawsuits as well as a federal civil rights investigation into claims the school and football program, which Briles built into a Big 12 champion, ignored, mishandled or tried to cover up reports of sexual or physical abuse and other criminal misdeeds across campus for years.

One court filing last week alleges more than 50 acts of rape by more than 30 football players over a four-year period, and that Baylor football promoted a culture of "sex, drugs and violence."

And after months of refusing to release details from its own investigation , Baylor on Thursday revealed text messages between Briles, assistant coaches and staff members that appear to show them trying to shield players from police and university discipline.

In one instance, when shown a list of names of players a woman said attacked her, Briles allegedly responded, "Those are some bad dudes. Why was she around those guys?"

To date, only two of Briles' former players have been tried and convicted of sexual assault, and another is currently charged in a 2016 assault. But the university's own investigation that led to Briles' firing last May determined his program acted as if it was "above the rules" and that the school had mishandled assault complaints across campus for years.

The civil lawsuits started piling up as alleged victims came forward with claims of assault and investigative misconduct or incompetence by the school.

And it wasn't just victims suing the school. Two of Baylor's former in-house investigators have sued or filed complaints with federal officials alleging Baylor mishandled assault investigations and retaliated against them for doing their jobs. Even Briles sued, alleging Baylor regents and officials had libeled and defamed him in comments to investigators and the media.

Briles this week dropped that case, but it was a similar lawsuit by Collin Shillinglaw, one of Briles' top assistants, that finally prompted Baylor regents to reveal some of the details uncovered by the school's 2016 investigation that was led by the Philadelphia law firm Pepper Hamilton.

In a 52-page narrative response to Shillinglaw's lawsuit, the regents said Pepper Hamilton determined Briles ignored sexual assaults by players, failed to alert university officials or discipline athletes and allowed them to continue playing. It suggested Shillinglaw was helping shield athletes from punishment, too.

Gaines West, Shillinglaw's attorney, said, "We look forward to the complete truth being revealed."

Briles' attorney, Ernest Cannon, said: "Art Briles is trying to go on with his life. I think Baylor regents would be better served if they would, too."

School regents had released few details behind the investigation that led to the firing of Briles, the ouster of former President Ken Starr and the eventual resignation of athletic director Ian McCaw, who is now at Liberty University.

The lack of details drew fierce criticism from students, alumni and donors, including Bears for Leadership Reform, a group that includes several prominent Baylor donors and Briles supporters, notably Drayton McLane, whose names adorns the Baylor's new $250 million football stadium.

The regents' court filing Thursday said they had no choice but to reveal some of the details of what they found.

AT A GLANCE

Key dates

Some of the key dates and allegations against Baylor and former football coach Art Briles in the school’s sexual assault scandal:

» September 2015: After a Baylor football player is convicted of sexual assault, the school hires Philadelphia law firm Pepper Hamilton to review how the campus responds to reports of sexual and physical violence.

» March 2016: Jasmin Hernandez files the first of several federal lawsuits to come, claiming the school ignored warnings of violent behavior by football player Tevin Elliott years earlier. Elliott was convicted of rape and sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2014.

» May 2016: Pepper Hamilton’s investigation determines Baylor mishandled sexual assaults claims for years and the football program operated as it was “above the rules.” Briles is fired, and former president and chancellor Ken Starr is demoted (he later resigns), and athletic director Ian McCaw was put on probation. McCaw is now Liberty University’s athletic director. Baylor later reaches a settlement deal with Briles.

» October 2016: Baylor Title IX coordinator Patty Crawford resigns after filing a complaint that Baylor was not incompliance with federal gender discrimination rules and retaliated against her. Federal education officials later open a civil rights investigation into Baylor.

» October 2016: Baylor regents tell the Wall Street Journal that 17 women reported being sexually assaulted by 19 football players , including four cases of gang rape.

» January 2017: A former Baylor student identified anonymously as “Elizabeth Doe” files a lawsuit claiming she was raped by two football players in 2013 and alleging more than 50 others by more than 30 players over a four-year period . Her lawsuit describes a “culture of sexual violence” throughout the program.

» February 2017: University regents reveal new details from the Pepper Hamilton report, including texts and quotes from conversations alleging Briles ignored sexual assaults by players and failed to alert university officials or discipline athletes. In one alleged gang rape incident in 2013, Briles was shown a list of players a victim had identified. “These are some bad dudes. Why was she around those guys?” Briles is quoted in the filing as saying.

