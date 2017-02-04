Utah basketball notes: Tyler Rawson finally finds 3-point rhythm

Rawson's surge came at a welcome moment: Utah had hit only two 3-pointers in the first half, but hit eight more to end the game.

While he's been going through a slump, Rawson said he's never stopped practicing his deep shot throughout the season. He kept firing away with confidence, even when they weren't going down.

Still, nothing quite gave him a boost like seeing the shots go in on Saturday.

"I've been putting it in the gym, and been looking at film — some of the shots I haven't taken are really the shots I need to," he said. "Today, the shots were a lot more rhythmic than the ones I've taken."

Turnovers persist

In the past four games, the Utes have had 13 turnovers or more.

Against one of the Pac-12's better teams in takeaways, maybe it wasn't so surprising that the trend kept up. Stanford was credited with 11 steals for the game. But that didn't keep Krystkowiak from bristling at how his team has taken care of the ball.

"We have some hard-headedness from guys who are going to go beat people by themselves," he said. "We don't have that kind of team. We don't have a star on our team. When we move the basketball and play for each other, some good things happen."

Krystkowiak added he thought many of Utah's turnovers came as players put the ball on the floor for extra dribbles, but he would review film of the game.

Collette takes a spill

When a player has missed games for a concussion, the last thing he needs is an elbow to the face.

Junior David Collette got one in the second half against Stanford on Saturday as he and Reid Travis competed for a rebound. The strike knocked him to the ground, where he lay facedown for a minute as trainer Trevor Jameson attended to him.