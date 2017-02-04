Quantcast
Utah State basketball: Boise State holds off USU, moves atop Mountain West

The Associated Press
First Published      Updated 7 minutes ago
Boise State 72, USU 70 » Late rally falls short in Idaho.
Boise, Idaho • Chandler Hutchison had 18 points and Boise State went without a field goal in the final 3½ minutes but hung on to beat Utah State 72-70 on Saturday night.

Paris Austin added 16 for the Broncos (15-7, 8-3 Mountain West), who took the lead for good early in a 21-8 run that Austin's basket capped to make it 66-56 at 3:33.

From there, Boise State missed its final four attempts from the field and made 6 of 10 from the foul line to move ahead of Nevada (7-3) for first place in the Mountain West Conference standings.

The Aggies (10-12, 4-7) led for the most of the first eight minutes of the second half and rallied back within two on Alexis Dargenton's basket in the final seconds.

But Utah State never had a chance to tie or go ahead on any of its final possessions.

Dargenton and Sam Merrill led Utah State with 14 points each.

Utah State's Jalen Moore had four points, which snapped his 34-game streak of scoring in double figures, the seventh-longest such streak in Utah State history.

However, Moore moved to No. 13 on the all-time scoring list with 1,474 points, just ahead of Dean Hunger (1977-80) who has 1,472 career points.

The Broncos started off the game with a 23-11 run but the Aggies came back and took a 31-29 lead from a Quinn Taylor rebound and putback with 4:26 to go in the half.

Foul trouble plagued the Aggies during the game and both Moore and freshman guard Koby McEwen had to sit for extended time during the first half. Even with the top scorers on the bench, USU went into the break tied at 33.

Three minutes into the second half, Utah State took a 39-35 lead after two Merrill free throws; however, the lead wouldn't last. Boise State used an 18-10 run over a five-minute period to grab its largest lead of the game 66-56 with 3:33 to play.

Utah State clawed back again and Julion Pearre, who had a season high 11 points off the bench, netted back-to-back layups to cut the deficit to 70-66 with 25 seconds to play.

 

AT A GLANCE

Boise St. 72, Utah St. 70

UTAH ST. (10-12)

Dargenton 5-12 3-6 14, Janicek 0-3 0-0 0, Moore 1-10 2-3 4, Merrill 2-9 8-8 14, McEwen 5-8 0-0 11, Taylor 3-4 2-2 8, Barnaba 3-5 1-2 8, Pearre 5-7 1-1 11, Brito 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 24-59 17-24 70.

BOISE ST. (15-7)

Duncan 1-10 1-2 4, Wacker 3-4 5-7 11, Reid 2-6 2-2 8, Hutchison 8-13 1-2 18, Jessup 2-5 1-2 7, Haney 1-3 0-0 2, Jorch 0-0 0-0 0, Hobbs 3-5 0-0 6, Austin 6-9 4-8 16, Dickinson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 14-23 72.

Halftime_33-33. 3-Point Goals_Utah St. 5-12 (Merrill 2-5, Dargenton 1-1, Barnaba 1-1, McEwen 1-3, Moore 0-2), Boise St. 6-20 (Reid 2-5, Jessup 2-5, Hutchison 1-1, Duncan 1-8, Hobbs 0-1). Fouled Out_Pearre, McEwen. Rebounds_Utah St. 35 (Moore 8), Boise St. 28 (Hutchison 6). Assists_Utah St. 12 (McEwen 4), Boise St. 11 (Austin 4). Total Fouls_Utah St. 22, Boise St. 16.

Mountain West standings

Conference Overall

W L W L

Boise St. 8 3 15 7

Nevada 7 3 18 5

Colorado St. 7 4 15 9

New Mexico 7 5 14 10

Fresno St. 6 5 14 9

San Diego St. 5 5 13 9

Wyoming 5 6 15 9

San Jose St. 4 6 11 10

Utah St. 4 7 10 12

Air Force 3 7 10 13

UNLV 3 8 10 14

Saturday’s games

Wyoming 83, Air Force 74

Colorado St. 69, UNLV 49

San Jose St. 78, New Mexico 68

San Diego St. 70, Fresno St. 67

Boise St. 72, Utah St. 70

