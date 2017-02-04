Utah State basketball: Boise State holds off USU, moves atop Mountain West

The Aggies (10-12, 4-7) led for the most of the first eight minutes of the second half and rallied back within two on Alexis Dargenton's basket in the final seconds.

But Utah State never had a chance to tie or go ahead on any of its final possessions.

Dargenton and Sam Merrill led Utah State with 14 points each.

Utah State's Jalen Moore had four points, which snapped his 34-game streak of scoring in double figures, the seventh-longest such streak in Utah State history.

However, Moore moved to No. 13 on the all-time scoring list with 1,474 points, just ahead of Dean Hunger (1977-80) who has 1,472 career points.

The Broncos started off the game with a 23-11 run but the Aggies came back and took a 31-29 lead from a Quinn Taylor rebound and putback with 4:26 to go in the half.

Foul trouble plagued the Aggies during the game and both Moore and freshman guard Koby McEwen had to sit for extended time during the first half. Even with the top scorers on the bench, USU went into the break tied at 33.

Three minutes into the second half, Utah State took a 39-35 lead after two Merrill free throws; however, the lead wouldn't last. Boise State used an 18-10 run over a five-minute period to grab its largest lead of the game 66-56 with 3:33 to play.

Utah State clawed back again and Julion Pearre, who had a season high 11 points off the bench, netted back-to-back layups to cut the deficit to 70-66 with 25 seconds to play.