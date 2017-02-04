State colleges: No. 4 BYU sweeps away No. 2 UCLA in men’s volleyball

Patch finished with a game-high 13 kills and was followed closely by Langlois' 11. Leo Durkin had a match-high 28 assists.

Men's basketball

Seattle 63, Utah Valley 50 • In Seattle, the Redhawks ran out to a 14-point halftime lead, 32-18, and held off the Wolverines in the second half.

Kenneth Ogbe scored 12 points to lead UVU (10-12, 2-5 WAC) and Brandon Randolph chipped in with 10.

Matej Kavas scored a game-high 18 for the Redhawks (11-11, 3-4).

Idaho St 94, Southern Utah 68 • In Pocatello, Idaho, Ethan Telfair scored 21 points and the Bengals (5-17, 3-7 Big Sky) routed the Thunderbirds (4-20, 2-9).

The Bengals shot 52.5 percent from the field, hitting 32 of 61 shots, including 15 of 27 from beyond the 3-point stripe.

Randy Onwuasor scored 19 points to pace Southern Utah. James McGee hit 5 of 11 3-pointers to add 17 points.

Women's basketball

BYU 77, Portland 38 • In Portland, Ore., Makenzi Pulsipher scored 16 points, Kalani Purcell had 13 points and a game-high 12 rebounds and Cassie Broadhead added 10 points as the Cougars (14-9, 8-4 West Coast Conference) routed the Pilots (4-19, 2-10).

Utah State 65, Boise State 63 • In Logan, the Aggies (12-10, 5-6 Mountain West) overcame a 13-point deficit and defeated the Broncos (15-7, 5-6) when sophomore center Deja Mason grabbed and offensive rebound and scored the winning layup with less than a second remaining on the clock. Rachel Brewster led the Aggies with 19 points.

Weber State 75, Northern Arizona 64 • In Flagstaff, Ariz., Yarden Danan hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Wildcats a 37-36 lead at the half and Weber State (10-11, 4-6 Big Sky) pulled away from the Lumberjacks (6-16, 2-9) in the second half. Danan led the Wildcats with 21 points, and Jaiamoni Welch-Coleman added 16.

Seattle 69, Utah Valley 51 • In Orem, Utah Valley junior guard Mariah Seals became the sixth player in UVU women's basketball Division I history to reach the 1,000-point mark for her career with 12 points against the Redhawks (9-13, 6-1 WAC). The Wolverines fell to 6-16, 1-6.