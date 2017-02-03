Utah basketball: Utes left knowing execution at end of games will lead to less frantic finishes

"That's what good teams do: They're really strong even when the game's not on the line," Krystkowiak said. "We haven't closed. We've lost three games that were one-possession games. I don't believe we've won one. Those down-the-stretch games, we haven't won 'em."

In non-conference play, Utah was 3-3 in games decided by less than 10 points. Three of the Utes' four Pac-12 losses are by a combined nine points; the other loss was by 10 at Arizona.

The Utes had a tough film session on Friday in which they watched clips of the 19 turnovers against Cal, the three late defensive lapses and reemphasized the importance of free throw shooting (17 for 24 on Thursday). Krystkowiak didn't emphasize any one particular issue — correcting any one of them couldn't helped Utah prevail in the 77-75 double overtime loss.

Bonam said he realized he was sometimes drifting mentally early in the game before locking in late.

"At the end of the game, I felt like our mindset changed to more grit, more of grind-it-out focus — attack them like they were attacking us," he said. "It's just keeping that grind mentality in your head for 40 minutes, or 45 or 50 if you go to overtime."

Turnovers are an issue again for the Utes. Since a four-game stretch with 10 turnovers or fewer, Utah has had 13 or more in the past three games, for a cumulative minus-14 margin in that stretch.

Krystkowiak was also disappointed to see late breakdowns on an otherwise solid defensive night: In particular, David Collette's foul on Charlie Moore that led to the tying free throw in regulation, and the zone failing to guard Moore's drive on the game-winning play.

"I thought we were there," Krystkowiak said. "We just need to bring our brains."

In Stanford (11-11, 3-7), the Utes face a team that has lost its past three Pac-12 games. But the Utes shouldn't be lulled into a false sense of security: last season at Maples Pavilion, the Utes lost in overtime after missing free throws late in regulation that would clinched victory.

With free throw shooting hovering around 68 percent this season, Utah hopes it won't get to that point again. But should it be close at the finish, they expect to reverse their recent trend.

"We've been doing free throws every day," Bonam said. "Stuff like that, that's what it's gonna come down to."

