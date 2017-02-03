Quantcast
Utah basketball: Utes left knowing execution at end of games will lead to less frantic finishes

By connect
First Published      Updated 3 hours ago
Utah basketball » Inability to win tight games frustrates team.
Palo Alto, Calif. • At the end of double overtime on Thursday, Larry Krystkowiak saw a fire in Lorenzo Bonam.

The senior guard suddenly couldn't miss: not on his jumper to tie, not on a pair of free throws, not on a 3-pointer that answered a Cal shot seconds before.

It is not surprising: Bonam has helped Utah win big games before. But the connection Krystkowiak and his coaches are trying to make after another single-digit loss is that late-game intensity needs to start earlier.

Treating each possession like it's the last would go a long way to helping the Utes (15-7, 6-4) finish tight games, an issue it has faced this season.

"That's what good teams do: They're really strong even when the game's not on the line," Krystkowiak said. "We haven't closed. We've lost three games that were one-possession games. I don't believe we've won one. Those down-the-stretch games, we haven't won 'em."

In non-conference play, Utah was 3-3 in games decided by less than 10 points. Three of the Utes' four Pac-12 losses are by a combined nine points; the other loss was by 10 at Arizona.

The Utes had a tough film session on Friday in which they watched clips of the 19 turnovers against Cal, the three late defensive lapses and reemphasized the importance of free throw shooting (17 for 24 on Thursday). Krystkowiak didn't emphasize any one particular issue — correcting any one of them couldn't helped Utah prevail in the 77-75 double overtime loss.

Bonam said he realized he was sometimes drifting mentally early in the game before locking in late.

"At the end of the game, I felt like our mindset changed to more grit, more of grind-it-out focus — attack them like they were attacking us," he said. "It's just keeping that grind mentality in your head for 40 minutes, or 45 or 50 if you go to overtime."

Turnovers are an issue again for the Utes. Since a four-game stretch with 10 turnovers or fewer, Utah has had 13 or more in the past three games, for a cumulative minus-14 margin in that stretch.

Krystkowiak was also disappointed to see late breakdowns on an otherwise solid defensive night: In particular, David Collette's foul on Charlie Moore that led to the tying free throw in regulation, and the zone failing to guard Moore's drive on the game-winning play.

"I thought we were there," Krystkowiak said. "We just need to bring our brains."

In Stanford (11-11, 3-7), the Utes face a team that has lost its past three Pac-12 games. But the Utes shouldn't be lulled into a false sense of security: last season at Maples Pavilion, the Utes lost in overtime after missing free throws late in regulation that would clinched victory.

With free throw shooting hovering around 68 percent this season, Utah hopes it won't get to that point again. But should it be close at the finish, they expect to reverse their recent trend.

"We've been doing free throws every day," Bonam said. "Stuff like that, that's what it's gonna come down to."

AT A GLANCE

Utah at Stanford

At Maples Pavilion, Palo Alto, Calif.

Tipoff » 2:30 p.m.

TV » FS1 Radio » ESPN 700 AM

Records » Utah (15-7, 6-4 Pac-12); Stanford (11-11, 3-7)

Series history » Utah leads 18-12

Last meeting » Jan. 30, 2016 @ Utah; Utah 96, SU 74

About the Utes » Utah has been blocked 18 times in its past three games. ... With 13 double-doubles this year, Kyle Kuzma ranks tops in the Pac-12 and 10th in the country.

About the Cardinal » After missing most of last season with injury, junior Reid Travis leads Stanford in both scoring (16.2 ppg) and rebounding (8.5 rpg) while shooting 55.3 percent. ... At 6.4 steals per game, the Cardinal are second in the conference in that category. ... Stanford has won five straight games at Maples Pavilion against the Utes, the last Utah win coming in 1971.

