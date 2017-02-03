Quantcast
Utah women’s basketball: Plum, Huskies crush Utes, 82-53

By Eric Butler Special to The Tribune
Utah women’s basketball » Utes fall to Washington.
Washington was well-established going into Friday night's game against Utah, with its No. 10 national ranking plus the top scorer and rebounder in Division I.

Utah offered a quarter's worth resistance against the Huskies before falling behind as Washington eventually took a 82-53 Pac-12 win at the Huntsman Center.

"You know we haven't run into anybody that goes from defense-to-offense that fast all season and it was kind of an eye-opener," Utah coach Lynne Roberts said. "Now we know for next time, right?"

Kelsey Plum, who was averaging 31.3 points per game entering the contest, led Washington (21-3, 9-2) with 24 points.

Fellow Huskies senior Chantel Osahor didn't hurt her 14.6 rebounds per game average by grabbing 20 on the night.

"In the halfcourt, honestly I thought our defense was pretty dang good," Roberts said. "They do have legitimate post play and legitimate player of the year at their point guard, but I didn't think that was our issue.

"I think our issue offensively is that we can't score," she added. "If you play the No. 10 team in the country and hope to win, you've got to shoot better than 30 percent."

Washington scored the game's first seven points, but Utah (14-8, 3-8) was in striking range as the second quarter started as points by Malia Nawahine and Emily Potter made the score 24-19. Plum scored a 3-pointer, which was followed by Osahor backing up her Utes defender to the hoop for a score.

That started a 17-2 stretch that sent Washington surging to a 41-21 lead. After a similar 17-5 run in the third, the Huskies opened up a 30-point gap.

"We haven't won here. This group of players and this staff, we've never gotten out of here with a win," Washington coach Rick Neighbors said. "So they had our full attention from the get-go. I thought our focus was really good."

Utah's lack of size in the middle, with reserve post Joeseta Fatuesi out for the season with a leg injury, was evident. Substitute post Wendy Anae scored a season-best 13 points for the Utes. Freshman forward Megan Jacobs led Utah with 14 points.

 

AT A GLANCE

Storylines

Washington sprinted away from the Utes with a 17-2 run in the second quarter and a 17-5 spurt in the third.

» Huskies’ Kelsey Plum, the nation’s leading scorer, scored 24 points.

» Megan Jacobs scored 14 points to lead Utah.

Washington 82, Utah 53

Washington 24 21 19 18 — 82

Utah 15 10 16 12 — 53

Washington (21-3)

Collier 4-5 0-2 8, Osahor 9-20 1-5 19, McDonald 7-11 4-4 19, Plum 8-16 5-6 24, Romeo 0-4 0-0 0, Henson 0-1 0-2 0, Johnson 0-2 2-2 2, Strother 1-4 2-2 4, Corral 2-2 0-2 6, Melgoza 0-2 0-0 0, Moser 0-0 0-0 0, Wieburg 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-67 14-25 82.

Utah (14-8)

Potter 4-12 0-2 8, Boclair 4-13 2-2 10, Crozon 1-6 0-0 3, Jacobs 5-13 3-6 14, Moore 0-3 0-0 0, Anae 6-13 0-0 13, Nawahine 1-4 0-0 2, Bean 0-2 1-2 1, Clark 0-0 2-2 2, Provo 0-4 0-0 0,

Totals 21-70 8-14 53.

3-Point Goals—Washington 6-21 (Osahor 0-3, McDonald 1-4, Plum 3-8, Romeo 0-3, Strother 0-1, Corral 2-2), Utah 3-15 (Boclair 0-1, Crozon 1-6, Jacobs 1-4, Anae 1-1, Nawahine 0-1, Bean 0-1, Provo 0-1). Assists—Washington 14 (Plum 8), Utah 12 (Bean 5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington 51 (Osahor 20), Utah 43 (Jacobs 8). Total Fouls—Washington 13, Utah 14. A—2,375.

