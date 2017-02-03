Utah women’s basketball: Plum, Huskies crush Utes, 82-53

Fellow Huskies senior Chantel Osahor didn't hurt her 14.6 rebounds per game average by grabbing 20 on the night.

"In the halfcourt, honestly I thought our defense was pretty dang good," Roberts said. "They do have legitimate post play and legitimate player of the year at their point guard, but I didn't think that was our issue.

"I think our issue offensively is that we can't score," she added. "If you play the No. 10 team in the country and hope to win, you've got to shoot better than 30 percent."

Washington scored the game's first seven points, but Utah (14-8, 3-8) was in striking range as the second quarter started as points by Malia Nawahine and Emily Potter made the score 24-19. Plum scored a 3-pointer, which was followed by Osahor backing up her Utes defender to the hoop for a score.

That started a 17-2 stretch that sent Washington surging to a 41-21 lead. After a similar 17-5 run in the third, the Huskies opened up a 30-point gap.

"We haven't won here. This group of players and this staff, we've never gotten out of here with a win," Washington coach Rick Neighbors said. "So they had our full attention from the get-go. I thought our focus was really good."

Utah's lack of size in the middle, with reserve post Joeseta Fatuesi out for the season with a leg injury, was evident. Substitute post Wendy Anae scored a season-best 13 points for the Utes. Freshman forward Megan Jacobs led Utah with 14 points.